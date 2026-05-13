Morgan Stanley Predicts Yen/RMB Pair Strength and USD/CNY Volatility

Morgan Stanley projects yen/RMB pair strength and USD/CNY volatility in next few months. Yen weakness, export boost, and AI investment in China support growth, while traffic congestion and energy transition still factors in. Updates predictions for USD/CNY for 2020, highlighting emphasis on central bank policies over individual country data.

Morgan Stanley sees yen / RMB pair moving to 6.70 in next few months, aiming for 6.80 within middle of 2027.

Yen weakness, export boost, and AI investment support growth in China, but traffic congestion and energy transition still factors in. USD/CNY continues to face challenges from USD and Fed policies, with expectations for yen appreciation kept in check by domestic demand and volatility.

Updating USD/CNY predictions for 2020 indicates emphasis on central bank policies rather than individual country data. Key topics: Yen, RMB, USD, China, global economy, central bank policies





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Morgan Stanley RMB Yen USD China Global Economy Central Bank Policies Central Bank Announcements Trade Disputes Monetary Policies Currency Markets Foreign Exchange Market Exporter Market Importer Market AI Support Trade War Energy Transition Yen Appreciation RMB Appreciation

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