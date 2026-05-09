Minor Projects Are Costlier Than Major Projects

กรณีแลนด์บริดจ์ (Land Bridge) ที่ปรับเปลี่ยนโมเดลธุรกิจจากทางผ่าน (Transit) เป็นการสร้างฐานการผลิตและแปรรูปสินค้าในพื้นที่ ส่งท้ายความเห็นโดยนายบัณฑิต ศรีภา อดีตกัปตันเรือเดินสมุทร และนักวิเคราะห์นโยบายทางทะเลและโลจิสติกส์เมื่อเสนอให้รัฐบาลลดขนาดการลงทุนในโครงการลดลงจากเดิมที่วางไว้กว่า 9 แสนล้านบาท ให้เหลือเพียง 300,000 - 400,000 ล้านบาท และเตือนภัยคุกคามก่อนหน้านี้ thrashedที่ยังดึงดันใช้โมเดลเดิมเพื่อแข่งกับสิงคโปร์

เสนอให้รัฐบาลลดขนาดการลงทุนในโครงการแลนด์บริดจ์ และปรับเปลี่ยนโมเดลธุรกิจจากการเป็นเพียงทางผ่าน (Transit) มาเป็นการสร้างฐานการผลิตและแปรรูปสินค้าในพื้นที่ เพื่อสร้างสินค้าของตนเองและรองรับเรือขนาดเล็กที่เหมาะสมกว่า นายบัณฑิต ศรีภา อดีตกัปตันเรือเดินสมุทร และนักวิเคราะห์นโยบายทางทะเลและโลจิสติกส์ ให้ความเห็นต่อโครงการแลนด์บริดจ์ (Land Bridge) โดยเสนอให้รัฐบาลลดขนาดการลงทุน (Downsize) จากเดิมที่วางไว้กว่า 9 แสนล้านบาท ให้เหลือเพียง 300,000 - 400,000 ล้านบาท พร้อมเตือนว่าหากยังดึงดันใช้โมเดลเดิมเพื่อแข่งกับสิงคโปร์ อาจเผชิญภาวะขาดทุนจนกลายเป็น ‘กับดักหนี้’ เหมือนกรณีท่าเรือในศรีลังกา.

เสนอให้รัฐบาลลดขนาดการลงทุนในโครงการแลนด์บริดจ์ และปรับเปลี่ยนโมเดลธุรกิจจากการเป็นเพียงทางผ่าน (Transit) มาเป็นการสร้างฐานการผลิตและแปรรูปสินค้าในพื้นที่ เพื่อสร้างสินค้าของตนเองและรองรับเรือขนาดเล็กที่เหมาะสมกว่า นายบัณฑิต ศรีภา อดีตกัปตันเรือเดินสมุทร และนักวิเคราะห์นโยบายทางทะเลและโลจิสติกส์ ให้ความเห็นต่อโครงการแลนด์บริดจ์ (Land Bridge) โดยเสนอให้รัฐบาลลดขนาดการลงทุน (Downsize) จากเดิมที่วางไว้กว่า 9 แสนล้านบาท ให้เหลือเพียง 300,000 - 400,000 ล้านบาท พร้อมเตือนว่าหากยังดึงดันใช้โมเดลเดิมเพื่อแข่งกับสิงคโปร์ อาจเผชิญภาวะขาดทุนจนกลายเป็น ‘กับดักหนี้’ เหมือนกรณีท่าเรือในศรีลังกา





Thansettakij / 🏆 23. in TH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Landbridge Port Development Port Klang EAST Coast Rail Link Train Movement Product Processing Foreign Investments Shipping Logistics Revenue Sharing Limiting Survival

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