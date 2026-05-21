Mini Gold Online Futures: Easy and Profitable Trading

Mini Gold Online Futures (MGO) is a futures contract for gold trading, designed to make it easier and more accessible for individuals to invest in gold. MGO contracts have a size equivalent to 10 troy ounces of gold, but MGO contracts are reduced to just 1 troy ounce (or equivalent to 2 baht) in size. This smaller size results in a lower margin requirement, making it more affordable for traders to enter the market. MGO contracts are traded on the TFEX platform and are based on the gold price in US dollars per troy ounce. Traders can trade MGO contracts 24/7, with trading hours of 9.15-16.55 AM and 18.45-03.00 AM of the following day. The platform is regulated and licensed, ensuring transparency and fairness in trading. Traders can attend a special Gold Trading Day seminar on 24th May 2019, free of charge, to learn more about gold trading and MGO contracts. Additionally, there is a special promotion for new traders, 'Trade Gold and Get Gold', where new traders can open a TFEX account and trade MGO contracts with a special bonus.

Mini Gold Online Futures (ชื่อย่อสัญญา MGO) ซึ่งช่วยให้เข้าถึงการลงทุนทองคำได้ง่ายขึ้น พูดให้เข้าใจง่ายๆ ก็คือ Gold Online Futures หรือสัญญาซื้อขายทองคำล่วงหน้าแบบออนไลน์ ที่นำมา "ย่อขนาด" ให้เล็กลงเหลือเพียง 1 ใน 10 โดยสัญญา Gold Online Futures นั้นมีขนาดเทียบเท่าทองคำแท่งน้ำหนักประมาณ 10 ทรอยออนซ์ แต่ Mini Gold Online Futures จะย่อส่วนลงมาเหลือขนาดเพียง 1 ทรอยออนซ์ (หรือเทียบเท่าทองคำแท่งน้ำหนักประมาณ 2 บาท) เท่านั้น พอขนาดสัญญาย่อเล็กลง สิ่งที่ตามมาคือ เงินวางหลักประกัน (Margin) ก็ลดลงตามไปด้วย จากเดิมที่ต้องใช้เงินก้อนใหญ่ แต่สำหรับ MGO คาดว่าจะใช้เงินหลักประกันเริ่มต้นเพียงประมาณ 15,000 บาท (หรือประมาณ 10-15% ของมูลค่าสัญญา) ก็สามารถเข้ามาส่งคำสั่งซื้อขายได้แล้ว โดยเป็นสัญญาที่ชำระราคาด้วยเงินสด ไม่มีการส่งมอบทองคำแท่งจริง แม้ว่าขนาดจะจิ๋วลง แต่คุณภาพและจุดเด่นยังอยู่ครบถ้วน คือ เป็นสัญญาซื้อขายล่วงหน้าที่อ้างอิงทองคำแท่งความบริสุทธิ์ 99.5% เทรดตามราคาทองคำในตลาดโลกที่เป็นสกุลเงินดอลลาร์ สหรัฐฯต่อทรอยออนซ์ ส่วนการวางเงินหลักประกันและชำระกำไรขาดทุนเป็นสกุลเงินบาท แต่ที่ต่างจากสัญญาเดิม คือ มีตัวคูณราคา (Multiplier) อยู่ที่ 30 เท่าของราคาซื้อขาย หรือกำหนดให้ทุกๆดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯที่เปลี่ยนแปลงไปมีค่าเท่ากับกำไร/ขาดทุน 30 บาท ทำให้ผู้ลงทุนไม่ต้องปวดหัวเรื่องความเสี่ยงจากอัตราแลกเปลี่ยน ง่ายในการติดตาม วิเคราะห์ราคา และซื้อขาย นอกจากจะใช้เงินลงทุนน้อยกว่าการไปซื้อทองคำจริงแล้ว ยังสามารถเทรดกันได้ทั้งวันทั้งคืน โดย MGO เปิดให้เทรด 2 ช่วงเวลา คือ ช่วงกลางวัน (09.15-16.55 น.

) และช่วงกลางคืน (18.45- 03.00 น. ของวันถัดไป) ที่สำคัญคือเป็นระบบการซื้อขายทองคำที่ได้มาตรฐานสากล โปร่งใส ตรวจสอบได้ เทรดผ่านโบรกเกอร์ที่ได้รับใบอนุญาต และอยู่ภายใต้กฎหมาย พ. ร. บ.

สัญญาซื้อขายล่วงหน้า ใครที่สนใจอยากลุย TFEX จะเปิด Mini Gold Online Futures ให้ซื้อขายจริงตั้งแต่วันที่ 25 พฤษภาคม 2569 นี้ แต่ก่อนลงสนามจริง อยากชวนไปเติมความรู้กันก่อนกับสัมมนาพิเศษ "Gold Trading Day : วิกฤติ VS โอกาส เสริมพอร์ต สร้างกำไร ด้วยทองคำ" ในวันอาทิตย์ที่ 24 พ. ค.2569 ฟรี ไม่มีค่าใช้จ่าย เวลา 09.00-12.30 น.

ที่อาคาร ตลาดหลักทรัพย์แห่งประเทศไทย แอบกระซิบอีกนิดว่ายังมีโปรฯพิเศษ "เทรดทองได้ทอง" สำหรับผู้ที่เปิดบัญชี TFEX ใหม่ และซื้อขาย Mini Gold Online Futures ศึกษารายละเอียดเพิ่มเติม สามารถเข้าไปดูได้ที





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Mini Gold Online Futures Gold Trading Trading Platform Regulation Promotions

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