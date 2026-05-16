Ministry official visits scene; 8 dead as train collides with bus, sets fire to vehicles

A ministry official has visited the scene of a train-bus collision and fire that has claimed eight lives and left about 32 people injured. The incident occurred along the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) 206 line in Bangkok.

วันนี้ (16 พฤษภาคม) เวลา 15.50 น.

เกิดเหตุรถไฟขบวนสินค้า ต้นทางฉะเชิงเทรา ปลายทางสถานีบางซื่อ พุ่งชนรถโดยสารประจำทางปรับอากาศ สาย 206 เส้นทางเมกาบางนา-บางเขน ใกล้สถานีรถไฟฟ้าแอร์พอร์ต เรล ลิงก์ มักกะสัน ส่งผลให้เกิดเพลิงลุกไหม้รถโดยสารอย่างรุนแรง มีผู้เสียชีวิตและบาดเจ็บจำนวนมาก นอกจากนี้ ยังพบซากรถจักรยานยนต์และรถยนต์อีกหลายคันประสบอุบัติเหตุซ้ำซ้อนในจุดเกิดเหตุ ทำให้เพลิงลุกไหม้เพิ่มเติมขณะเกิดเหตุ เจ้าหน้าที่หน่วยป้องกันและบรรเทาสาธารณภัย ตำรวจ สน.

มักกะสัน และเจ้าหน้าที่มูลนิธิต่างๆ ได้ระดมกำลังเข้าควบคุมสถานการณ์จนเพลิงสงบ เบื้องต้นอยู่ระหว่างเร่งกู้ซากรถและนำร่างผู้ติดค้างภายในรถโดยสารออกจากพื้นที่เพื่อตรวจสอบต่อไปรัฐมนตรีช่วยว่าการกระทรวงคมนาคม ลงพื้นที่ตรวจสอบเหตุและเปิดเผยว่า เบื้องต้นได้รับรายงานผู้เสียชีวิต 8 ราย และบาดเจ็บประมาณ 32 ราย ซึ่งกำลังกระจายนำส่งรักษาตัวตามโรงพยาบาลต่างๆ โดยมี ขสมก.

ร่วมดูแลอย่างเต็มที่ ส่วนรายงานที่ว่ารถโดยสารจอดคร่อมทางรถไฟนั้น ยังต้องรอสรุปสาเหตุที่แน่ชัดอีกครั้ง เนื่องจากขบวนรถไฟดังกล่าวเป็นรถบรรทุกสินค้าที่มีน้ำหนักมา





thestandardth / 🏆 16. in TH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Train Bus Collision Fire Deaths Injured Bangkok Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) 206 Line

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