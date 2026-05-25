Miguel Arteta, Arsenal, Premier League, Champions League, Transfer News

The article discusses the success of Mikel Arteta in managing Arsenal, the possibility of Arsenal creating history in the UEFA Champions League final, the departure of Mohamed Salah from Liverpool, the performance of Burnley and Sunderland in the Premier League, and the potential impact of the departure of Mikel Arteta on Arsenal.

อย่างไรก็ตาม มิเกล อาร์เตต้า สามารถปรับคับประคองทีมให้ผ่านพ้นวิกฤติและแรงกดดันต่างๆ ได้สำเร็จ จนในที่สุดก็สามารถผงาดคว้าแชมป์พรีเมียร์ลีกสมัยแรกในรอบ 22 ปี และเป็นแชมป์ลีกสูงสุดเมืองผู้ดีสมัยที่ 14 ของทัพปืนใหญ่ด้วยอาร์เซน่อล ยังมีโอกาสสร้างประวัติศาสตร์ของสโมสร ในเกมรอบชิงชนะเลิศ ศึกยูฟ่า แชมเปี้ยนส์ ลีก ที่จะพบกับ ปารีส แซงต์-แชร์กแมง ที่กรุงบูดาเปสต์ ประเทศฮังการี วันเสาร์ที่ 30 พฤษภาคมนี้ งานนี้ทัพเดอะ กันเนอร์ส พร้อมสู้ถวายหัว เพื่อจะนำโทรฟี่บิ๊กเอียร์ มาประดับสโมสรเป็นสมัยแรก และจะทำให้การจัดขบวนแห่แชมป์เต็มไปด้วยความสุขแบบทวีคูณคำว่าเดอะ แบก สำหรับ บรูโน่ แฟร์นันด์ส ไม่ใช่เรื่องเกินจริง โดยเฉพาะในฤดูกาลนี้เพราะเขามีส่วนสำคัญอย่างยิ่งในการนำ แมนเชสเตอร์ ยูไนเต็ด จบอันดับ 3 พร้อมคว้าโควตากลับไปเล่นศึกยูฟ่า แชมเปี้ยนส์ ลีก ได้สำเร็จนี้ แฟร์นันด์ส ยังได้จารึกชื่อตัวเองในฐานะนักเตะที่ทำแอสซิสต์มากที่สุดในพรีเมียร์ลีกต่อซีซั่น ด้วยการทำไป 21 แอสซิสต์ แซงหน้า เธียร์รี่ อองรี และ เควิน เดอ บรอยน์ ที่ทำคนละ 20 แอสซิสต์ไปเรียบร้อยแล้วเพลย์เมกเกอร์ทีมชาติโปรตุเกส ยังเป็นนักเตะที่สร้างโอกาสได้มากถึง 136 ครั้งในฤดูกาลนี้ ซึ่งมากกว่าผู้เล่นคนอื่นๆ ใน 5 ลีกใหญ่ของยุโรป โดยคนล่าสุดที่ทำได้ก็คือ เดอ บรอยน์ ในฤดูกาล 2019/20 (136 ครั้ง) ดังนั้นจึงไม่ใช่เรื่องแปลกที่ แฟร์นันด์ส จะได้รับรางวัลนักเตะยอดเยี่ยมพรีเมียร์ลีก 2025/26 และแข้งชายยอดเยี่ยมแห่งปีของสมาคมผู้สื่อข่าวฟุตบอลอังกฤษ (FWA) รวมทั้งรางวัลเพลย์เมกเกอร์ยอดเยี่ยมประจำซีซั่นด้วยการจากลาเป็นสัจจะธรรมของชีวิต!

โมฮาเหม็ด ซาลาห์ อำลา ลิเวอร์พูล อย่างเป็นทางการหลังจบเกมเสมอ เบรนท์ฟอร์ด 1-1 เมื่อวันอาทิตย์ที่ผ่านมา ท่ามกลางเสียงปรบมือและเสียงเชียร์จากสาวกเดอะ ค็อป ดังสนั่นหวั่นไหวในสนามแอนฟิลด์ ไม่บ่อยนักที่จะได้เห็นบังโม ร้องไห้ แต่นี่คือการร้องไห้ที่เต็มไปด้วยความตื้นตันใจ เพราะเขากับ แอนดรูว์ โรเบิร์ตสัน ปิดฉาก 9 ปีกับสโมสรด้วยความสำเร็จมากมายทั้งในระดับส่วนตัวและกับทีม ซาลาห์ กลายเป็นตำนานของลิเวอร์พูล ไปแล้วโดยเกมล่าสุดที่ทำ 1 แอสซิสต์ส่งผลให้เขากลายเป็นนักเตะหงส์แดง ที่ทำแอสซิสต์มากที่สุดในลีก 93 ครั้งแซงหน้า สตีเว่น เจอร์ราร์ด ไปเรียบร้อยแล้วสำหรับแฟนบอลลิเวอร์พูล แน่นอนว่า ซาลาห์ คือหนึ่งในนักเตะพวกเขารักที่สุด ไม่ใช่แค่ความสำเร็คที่เขาสร้างเอาไว้เท่านั้น แต่ยังรวมถึงความจงรักภักดีและทุ่มเทเพื่อสโมสรแห่งนี้ ทั้งหมดทั้งมวลนี้จะอยู่ในหัวใจของเดอะ ค็อป ตลอดไ





siamsport_news / 🏆 26. in TH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Arsenal Premier League Champions League Transfer News Burnley Sunderland Mohamed Salah Mikel Arteta

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