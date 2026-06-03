Midea to Lead Smart Building Solutions at The NOVA Expo 2026

Midea, a global leader in air conditioning and home appliances technology, is set to participate in The NOVA Expo 2026, a prestigious event focused on low-carbon building solutions and innovations. The event, themed 'Smart in One', will take place from June 3-5, 2026, at Hall 103, Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC), Bangna. Midea believes that innovation should not only focus on convenience but also enhance the quality of life while being energy-efficient and environmentally responsible. This event provides an opportunity for Midea to showcase the capabilities of its MBT (Midea Building Technologies) products and smart solutions that cater to convenience, energy efficiency, and sustainable living.

Midea , the global leader in air conditioning and home appliances technology, is set to participate in The NOVA Expo 2026, a prestigious event focused on low-carbon building solutions and innovations.

The event, themed 'Smart in One', will take place from June 3-5, 2026, at Hall 103, Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC), Bangna. Midea believes that innovation should not only focus on convenience but also enhance the quality of life while being energy-efficient and environmentally responsible.

This event provides an opportunity for Midea to showcase the capabilities of its MBT (Midea Building Technologies) products and smart solutions that cater to convenience, energy efficiency, and sustainable living





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Midea The NOVA Expo 2026 Smart Building Solutions MBT Energy Efficiency Sustainable Living

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