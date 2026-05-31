Meteorological Department warns of heavy rain affecting 30 provinces, Andaman Sea waves up to 3 meters

The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a warning about heavy rain across 30 provinces and strong waves in the Andaman Sea due to a monsoon depression. The warning, valid until June 1, 2022, advises the public to be prepared for flash floods and landslides, and urges mariners to exercise caution.

date, 31 May 2022, a monsoon depression blankets Thailand . The Meteorological Department 's latest warning releases a list of '30 provinces' expected to receive heavy rain fall.

On 31 May 2022, the Meteorological Department issued Announcement No. 10 (88/2569) concerning heavy to very heavy rain in Thailand and strong waves in the Andaman Sea (impact through 1 June 2022). Thailand will see continuous rain with heavy downpours in some areas, particularly heavy rain in parts of the western coast of the southern region.

This is due to a southwest monsoon depression covering the Andaman Sea, the southern region, and the Gulf of Thailand, with fairly strong intensity, combined with a monsoon trough passing over upper Thailand.

The public in Thailand is advised to prepare and beware of hazards from heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall which may cause flash floods and landslides, especially in areas at risk near waterways and low-lying zones.

Regarding waves in the upper Andaman Sea, from Phuket province upward, the waves are fairly strong with heights of 2-3 meters; areas with thunderstorms and squalls have wave heights exceeding 3 meters. In the lower Andaman Sea, from Krabi province downward, wave heights are about 2 meters; areas with thunderstorms and squalls have wave heights over 2 meters.

Mariners in these areas are urged to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms. Small vessels in the upper Andaman Sea should also refrain from leaving shore during this period





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Heavy Rain Monsoon Andaman Sea Floods Waves Meteorological Department Thailand Warning

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