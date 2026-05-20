Latest Sony Alpha X Series Features Exmor RS Sensor, 5-axis Stabilization, 8.2K OVS for Video, G Master Lens, and Real-time Recognition AF+

The new Sony Alpha X Series introduces a 'Exmor RS Full-frame Fully Stacked CMOS' sensor with a resolution of 66.8 million pixels (effective), which works in tandem with the latest BIONZ XR2 chip to achieve enhanced image reading speeds, making it up to 5.6 times faster compared to their previous model. The sensor is compatible with a stabilizer that can reduce filming shake by up to 8.5 stops across the frame, and its 'Real-time Recognition AF+' system utilizes skeletal-based technology to accurately track moving objects. For sports or high-speed action, this camera delivers up to 30 frames per second of continuous shooting without black-out and boasts a maximum AF/AE rate of 60 frames per second. For video, you can enjoy high-quality 8K, 4K, and even 48fps recording with 8.2K Oversampling. Additionally, the sensor's 'Dual Gain Shooting' feature greatly enhances both image detail and brightness range while still managing grain level at the same time, and the camera has an advanced AI-assisted anti-vibration system that doubles the stabilization rate compared to the previous model. A G Master lens with 10 elements and 8 multi-coatings offers sharp, high-quality images at all zoom levels.

The new Alpha X series launched by Sony features a 'Exmor RS Full-frame Fully Stacked CMOS' sensor with a resolution of 66.8 million pixels (effective) capable of reading sensor data up to 5.6 times faster than previous models.

The camera offers high-speed continuous shooting up to 30 frames per second, a maximum AF/AE processing rate of 60 frames per second, and a highest ISO level of 16 stops in sunlight. It is packed with a 5-axis stabilization system that provides up to 8.5 stops of shake reduction across the frame.

The Real-time Recognition AF+ system uses skeletal-based technology for accurate tracking of moving objects. The camera is designed for sports, sports car photography, and high-speed capture situations. It supports 8K 30p video recording using 8.2K oversampling for a sharp, clear recording.

The Alpha X series also offers 4K 60p, 120p, and a built-in micro 4/3 lens with Dual Gain Shooting and a new anti-vibration system that improves the stabilization rate of shooting with camera shake. The lens features the latest G Master gradient glass element and uses F4.5 for all zoom levels





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Sensor Stabilizer Real-Time Recognition AF+ Stabilization Video Recording Camera Shake Lens Format Resolution

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