Lutnick, a former partner at Fortress Investment Partners, acknowledged his appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee on May 6, 2019, after the Department of Justice released files related to Epstein. He admitted considering the panel's request to testify about his relationship with the late financier, who was found dead in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in August 2019.

Lutnick admits considering Senate panel after Epstein files revealed ties Lutnick , a former partner at Fortress Investment Partners, acknowledged his appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee on May 6, 2019, after the Department of Justice released files related to Epstein .

He admitted considering the panel's request to testify about his relationship with the late financier, who was found dead in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in August 2019.

Lutnick, who had previously stated that he would not be in the same room with Epstein anymore after visiting his Manhattan mansion in 2008, admitted to the committee that he and his family had dined with Epstein on his private island in 2005. He also mentioned that he had three encounters with Epstein, including a conversation in 2008 and 2015.

Lutnick denied making any false statements and emphasized that his use of the pronouns 'I' and 'we' was intentional. He clarified that he was not in the room with Epstein for social, business, or charitable reasons, and that he believed his statements were accurate.

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