Luna Ultra: A High-Performance Pocket Gimbal Camera from Insta360

Luna Ultra is a high-performance pocket gimbal camera from Insta360, featuring a dual-lens system with a 1-inch sensor and a 12x optical zoom. It also has a detachable OLED touchscreen for remote control and advanced features like Deep Track 5.0, FlowState stabilization, PureVideo night mode, and high-speed slow motion recording.

มาพร้อมระบบกล้องคู่บนกิมบอล 3 แกน โดยกล้องหลักใช้เซ็นเซอร์ขนาด 1 นิ้ว พร้อมเลนส์ที่พัฒนาร่วมกับ Leica ช่วยยกระดับคุณภาพภาพถ่ายและวิดีโอ โดยรองรับการบันทึกวิดีโอความละเอียดสูงสุดถึง 8K และรองรับสีแบบ 10-bit รวมถึง Dolby Vision HDR สำหรับงานวิดีโอระดับมืออาชีพ นอกจากนี้ยังมีกล้อง Telephoto แยกต่างหาก รองรับการซูมแบบ Optical พร้อมการซูมสูงสุดถึง 12 เท่า ช่วยให้ถ่ายภาพระยะไกลได้โดยยังคงคุณภาพของภาพเอาไว้ได้ดีกว่ากล้องพกพาทั่วไป หนึ่งในฟีเจอร์ที่น่าสนใจที่สุดของ Luna Ultra คือหน้าจอ OLED แบบถอดแยกได้ สามารถใช้เป็นรีโมตควบคุมการถ่ายทำจากระยะไกล เหมาะสำหรับครีเอเตอร์ที่ถ่ายคนเดียวหรือสาย Vlog ที่ต้องการเช็กเฟรมภาพโดยไม่ต้องยืนหลังกล้องตลอดเวลา ตัวเครื่องยังมาพร้อมระบบติดตามวัตถุอัจฉริยะ Deep Track 5.

0, ระบบกันสั่น FlowState, โหมดถ่ายกลางคืน PureVideo และรองรับการถ่าย Slow Motion ความเร็วสูงอีกด้วยถือเป็นการรุกเข้าสู่ตลาด Pocket Gimbal Camera ของ Insta360 อย่างเต็มรูปแบบ โดยชูจุดเด่นด้านเซ็นเซอร์ 1 นิ้ว กล้องคู่ ซูมไกลสูงสุด 12x และจอควบคุมแบบถอดแยกได้ ซึ่งเป็นฟีเจอร์ที่แตกต่างจากคู่แข่งในตลาดอย่าง DJI Osmo Pocket 4P อย่างชัดเจน หากคุณเป็นสายคอนเทนต์ ครีเอเตอร์ หรือ Vlogger ที่กำลังมองหากล้องพกพาประสิทธิภาพสูง Luna Ultra ก็เป็นอีกตัวเลือกที่น่าจับตามองในปี 2026 นี้อย่างมา





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Pocket Gimbal Camera Insta360 Dual-Lens System 1-Inch Sensor OLED Touchscreen Remote Control Deep Track 5.0 Flowstate Stabilization Purevideo Night Mode High-Speed Slow Motion Recording

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