Liquid Biopsy: A Game-Changer in Cancer Treatment

This technology replaces biopsy by analyzing blood samples, providing more accurate, less invasive, and quicker detection of cancer. Key differences include ctDNA, resembling ‘cell residue’ of dead cancer cells, and CTC, which are ‘live cancer cells’ that can be tested for personalized medication selection. Formerly, blood tests had to be sent abroad, but now, they can be done domestically. With these advancements, reports are more reliable and are immediately put into practice. Another important gram is the absence of clearly visible malignant cells in some imaging studies, cancer cells in the blood can now be confirmed directly, significantly aiding diagnosis and early treatment.

เทคโนโลยี Liquid Biopsy กำลังเปลี่ยนแนวทางรักษามะเร็ง จากการเจาะชิ้นเนื้อแบบเดิม ไปสู่การตรวจจากเลือดที่แม่นยำ เจ็บตัวน้อย และช่วยค้นหาความผิดปกติของมะเร็งได้เร็วขึ้น ความแตกต่างสำคัญคือ ctDNA เปรียบเสมือน ‘ร่องรอย’ ของเซลล์มะเร็งที่ตายแล้ว ขณะที่ CTC คือ ‘เซลล์มะเร็งที่ยังมีชีวิต’ ซึ่งสามารถนำมาทดสอบยาแบบเฉพาะบุคคล เพื่อเลือกการรักษาที่เหมาะกับผู้ป่วยแต่ละรายได้จริง ของเซลล์ถูกทำลายลงไปแล้ว ในอดีตที่ผ่านมา ถ้าหากต้องการตรวจในระดับนี้ อาจจะต้องส่งตัวอย่างเลือดเดินทางข้ามน้ำข้ามทวีปไปตรวจยังต่างประเทศ ซึ่งระหว่างเดินทางเซลล์ที่บอบบาง มักจะแตกสลายหรือตายไปก่อนจะถึงห้องแล็บ แต่เมื่อเทคโนโลยีนี้สามารถทำได้ภายในประเทศ ความสดใหม่ของตัวอย่างเลือด จึงกลายเป็นข้อได้เปรียบอย่างมหาศาล ทำให้ข้อมูลที่ได้มีความแม่นยำและนำไปใช้งานจริงได้ในทันทีครับ.





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Cancer Treatment Biopsy Liquid Biopsy Ctdna CTC Personalized Medication Early Detection Thai Business Owner Of Ajisen Ramen Restaurant

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