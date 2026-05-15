KTP Prepares to Present Cabinet for Consideration of Joint Investment to Support Long-term Economic Growth

The Transport Ministry is ready to present the cabinet for consideration of the joint investment to support the long-term economic growth of the city. The Ministry of Transport is using digital technology to improve the efficiency of services through the EXAT Portal application and promoting the automatic collection of tolls. Currently, the Easy Pass system covers 57.61% of the total volume of traffic, with the target of increasing the usage rate to 70% by 2023 to reduce traffic congestion. In addition, the Ministry of Transport is implementing the Green Transport policy aimed at achieving a low-carbon organization by 2023. The target is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 30% and achieve net zero emissions (Net Zero) by 2068. The Ministry of Transport is also promoting the 100% green highway through the installation of solar rooftop systems, replacing incandescent bulbs with LED lights, promoting the use of electric vehicles (EVs), and installing charging stations within the organization. The Ministry of Transport is also focusing on the use of environmentally friendly building materials such as hydraulic cement in construction projects. The extension of the Chatuchak Expressway is being carried out simultaneously with the expansion of green areas and the promotion of Easy Pass to reduce parking fees.

พร้อมเตรียมเสนอคณะรัฐมนตรีพิจารณาอนุมัติหลักการร่วมลงทุนทั้ง 2 ระยะ เพื่อสนับสนุนการขยายตัวทางเศรษฐกิจของเมืองในระยะยาวนายสุรเชษฐ์ เหล่าพูลสุข ยืนยันความพร้อมในการนำนโยบายไปปฏิบัติอย่างเป็นรูปธรรม กทพ.

นำเทคโนโลยีดิจิทัลมาเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการให้บริการผ่านแอปพลิเคชัน EXAT Portal และส่งเสริมระบบจัดเก็บค่าผ่านทางอัตโนมัติปัจจุบันสัดส่วนผู้ใช้ Easy Pass อยู่ที่ร้อยละ 57.61 ของปริมาณจราจรทั้งหมด โดย กทพ. ตั้งเป้าหมายเพิ่มสัดส่วนผู้ใช้งานเป็นร้อยละ 70 ภายในปี 2571 เพื่อลดปัญหาจราจรติดขัดบริเวณหน้าด่านนอกจากนี้ กทพ.

ยังดำเนินนโยบาย Green Transport มุ่งสู่เป้าหมายองค์กรคาร์บอนต่ำ โดยตั้งเป้าลดการปล่อยก๊าซเรือนกระจกลงร้อยละ 30 ภายในปี 2573 และบรรลุเป้าหมายการปล่อยก๊าซเรือนกระจกสุทธิเป็นศูนย์ (Net Zero) ภายในปี 2608 ขับเคลื่อน ทางด่วนรักษ์โลก ผ่านการติดตั้งระบบผลิตไฟฟ้าพลังงานแสงอาทิตย์ (Solar Rooftop) เปลี่ยนหลอดไฟเป็น LED ส่งเสริมการใช้รถยนต์ไฟฟ้า (EV) รวมถึงติดตั้งสถานีชาร์จภายในองค์กรรวมถึงให้ความสำคัญกับวัสดุก่อสร้างที่เป็นมิตรต่อสิ่งแวดล้อม เช่น การใช้ปูนซีเมนต์ไฮดรอลิกในงานก่อสร้าง ทางด่วนฉลองรัช ส่วนต่อขยาย ควบคู่กับการดำเนินโครงการเพิ่มพื้นที่สีเขียวในขณะที่การส่งเสริม Easy Pass เพื่อลดการจอดรถชำระเงินสด ก็มีส่วนช่วยลดมลพิษจากการเดินทางได้อย่างเป็นรูปธรร





PostToday / 🏆 50. in TH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Joint Investment Long-Term Economic Growth Transport Ministry EXAT Portal Easy Pass Green Transport Solar Rooftop LED Lights Electric Vehicles (Evs) Hydraulic Cement Chatuchak Expressway Green Areas Easy Pass Parking Fees

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