Kraken and Payward: Layoffs, Acquisitions, and the AI Revolution in the Cryptocurrency Sector

The news of layoffs at Payward, the parent company of Kraken, and the impact on the cryptocurrency exchange's IPO plans are discussed in detail. The surge in AI adoption and the trend of AI replacing jobs and businesses acquiring instead of creating are also highlighted.

Payward , the parent company of Kraken , has announced layoffs of around 150 employees, or approximately 5% of its total workforce of 3,000 employees.

This is part of the company's restructuring process before its planned IPO. Payward filed a draft S-1 with the SEC in November 2025 but had to temporarily halt its IPO in March 2026 due to market weakness.

CEO Arjun Sethi, a co-founder of the company, stated that the company is 'approximately 80%' ready for the IPO amidst the layoffs. Payward has been actively acquiring businesses since early 2025, including NinjaTrader for $1.5 billion, Bitnomial for $550 million, and Reap Technologies for $600 million.

Kraken, one of the oldest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, has also laid off some employees to reduce costs and may not enter the stock market as quickly as expected due to the rapid decline in cryptocurrency prices. The news comes amid reports that layoffs occurred 'after the introduction of AI' and some jobs have become redundant.

The industry is witnessing a surge in AI adoption, reflecting the rapid growth of the cryptocurrency sector. Payward has laid off over 400 employees since October 2024, accounting for approximately 15% of its workforce.

Despite the challenges, Payward filed an S-1 with the SEC in November 2025 and raised $800 million in funding during the process. The company estimates its valuation at $20 billion and is still seeking additional funding in the public markets.

The decision to delay the IPO until 2027 may be a smart move, as investors in the current stock market are cautious about bond risks and high oil prices. The trend of AI replacing jobs and acquiring businesses instead of creating them is becoming more prevalent in the cryptocurrency industry





siamblockchain / 🏆 37. in TH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kraken Payward Layoffs IPO AI Cryptocurrency Business Acquisitions Valuation Stock Market Bond Risks Oil Prices

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Google ออกตกตัว Gemini AI, เปลี่ยน Chrome เป็นผู้ช่วยอัจฉริยะบน AndroidGoogle เปิดตัว Gemini AI, โมเดล AI เรือธงสำหรับ Chrome บน Android, ซึ่งช่วยให้การใช้เบราเซอร์สะดวกและสามารถสั่งงานแทนผู้ใช้ได้ในหลายประการ เช่น สรุป ค้นหา และสั่งการภายในแอปพลิเคชันของ Google หรือเชื่อมโยงไปใช้งานบนแอปภายนอกทรงตัว

Read more »

AI Agent พวกนี้จะไปเทรดที่ไหนกันแน่?ขณะที่ AI ครองปริมาณการเทรดทั่วโลก 88% คุณยังเทรดมือบน Bitkub หรือ Binance เหมือนเดิมอยู่หรือเปล่า ในขณะที่ Hedge Fund ในนิวยอร์กรัน Swarm ของ AI Agent หลายร้อยตัวพร้อมกันบน Hyperliquid คุณยังนั่งดูชาร์ต 1 ชั่วโมงเพื่อตัดสินใจซื้อ ETH อยู่หรือเปล่า

Read more »

Lemon Lens เปิดตัวแพลตฟอร์ม Data และ Social Intelligence พลิกโฉมการเลือก Influencer ด้วย AI เพื่อการเติบโตของธุรกิจไทยLemon Lens เปิดตัวแพลตฟอร์มวิเคราะห์ข้อมูลอัจฉริยะภายใต้แนวคิด Know the Future ช่วยแบรนด์เลือก Influencer ได้แม่นยำด้วย AI และ Data พร้อมรวบรวมนักธุรกิจชั้นนำและ ลี ฐานัฐพ์ ร่วมแชร์กลยุทธ์การตลาดดิจิทัล

Read more »

AI Canva: Forget Photoshop! เอาออกจากภาพง่ายๆ แบ่งเนื้อหาจับได้ทุกจุดไม่เพียงแต่การใช้แปรงลบสิ่งรบกวนตาเท่านั้น แต่ยังสามารถคลิกเลือกเมนูที่ต้องการตามต้องการโดยเฉพาะวัตถุพื้นหลังหรือข้อความได้แบบเจาะจง นอกจากนี้ AI สามารถเติมแต่งผิวที่ถูกลบออกให้เรียบเนียน เหมือนกับว่าไม่เคยมีวัตถุนั้นอยู่ตรงนั้นมาก่อนเลย เอาออกจากภาพง่ายๆ แบ่งเนื้อหาจับได้ทุกจุด

Read more »

เปิด 5 เทรนด์อาหารเสริมไทยยุคใหม่ สู่ตลาด 2 แสนล้าน แข่งนวัตกรรมเฉพาะบุคคลถอดรหัสตลาดอาหารเสริมไทยรับยุคบิ๊กแบรนด์ขยับตัว ส่อง 5 เทรนด์เปลี่ยนเกมดึง AI วิเคราะห์สุขภาพเชิงลึก ดันมูลค่าแตะ 2 แสนล้าน

Read more »

เปิดลิสต์หุ้นโครงสร้างพื้นฐาน AI ตั้งแต่เครื่องจักร พลังงาน ยัน Computeรวมหุ้นที่เกี่ยวข้องกับโครงสร้างพื้นฐาน AI ที่หลายคนกำลังจับตา เมื่อโลกของเราทุกวันนี้ไม่ได้โฟกัสกับ AI แค่ในเรื่องซอฟต์แวร์ที่ใช้งานกันอยู่เป็นประจำ แต่กำลังมุ่งสู่ Infrastucture ทั้งระบบ

Read more »