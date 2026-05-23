Kiyosaki Sees Rare Earths Demand Rising Amid Energy Transition

Kiyosaki explores the rising demand for rare earths as the world transitions towards renewable energy sources and advanced technologies. He also discusses the unsustainable global debt levels and the need for central bank monetary stimulus, which he views as evidence of the 'system breaking down.' Additionally, he compares Bitcoin and other precious metals, emphasizing Bitcoin's unique nature as 'the people's money' in a potential future crisis.

Robert Kiyosaki sees precious metals as more than just a safe-haven asset during times of economic upheaval, and particularly during the transition from fossil fuel-based energy systems to renewable energy and emerging technologies such as solar panels, AI data centers, and electronic hardware.

Kiyosaki perceives a disconnect between the increasing supply of rare earths and the growing demand from various industries. He predicts that this gap may widen in the long term, potentially driving up gold and silver prices.

Kiyosaki also discusses the increasingly unsustainable nature of global debt levels and the need for monetary stimulus from central banks, which he refers to as the 'system breaking down.

' This perspective aligns with concerns from hard asset investors about debt levels, bond yields, US debt levels, and ongoing risks related to economic stability and inflation. Kiyosaki also acknowledges Bitcoin, often comparing it to precious metals such as gold and silver.

Kiyosaki sees Bitcoin as 'the people's money,' immune to central bank printing and credit expansion, which he believes has previously inflated fiat currencies





siamblockchain / 🏆 37. in TH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Rare Earths Transition To Renewable Energy Central Bank Monetary Stimulus Kiyosaki Bitcoin

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US Stock Market Wrap: Buying Strength Returns Amid Iran Peace Talks & Walmart Profitability ConcernsThe US stock market on Thursday closed with a slight net gain after investors put more emphasis on the prospects of a peaceful resolution between the US and Iran. However, the two parties remain divided on key issues related to nuclear talks and the Strait of Hormuz, a critical oil shipping route. Meanwhile, the morning market activity was influenced by geopolitical uncertainty and rising oil prices, but optimism returned in the afternoon as oil prices reversed downward, attracting investors to buy risk assets once again. Furthermore, Walmart's disappointing Q2 earnings and the impact on consumer confidence led to a significant decline in the grocery sector. Additionally, Nvidia, Intel, and AMD showed varying market positions amidst increased competition in the semiconductor industry. The economic data of the US showed strength in the job market, but concerns about inflation and the potential for a global slowdown are still hanging over the market. Gold prices remained stable in the face of rising interest rates in the US and decreasing oil prices, as the USD gained strength. Walmart's stock loss showed how quickly the market can react to share price momentum and sentiment. Sentiment seems mixed as uncertainty remains in the market.

Read more »

Value Chain Cash Flow: Biofuel Instills 100% GDP Boost for Thailand, Ahead of EV TransitionThe move towards sustainable energy sources, like biofuel, is crucial to Thailand's economic stability and efficiency. By leveraging bio-yeast technology, some firms are capitalizing on the urgency of fossil fuel crises to create a closed-loop value chain for Thailand, generating substantial GDP benefits. The biofuel boom also poses a challenge to the EV industry and battery technology, as it highlights Thailand's potential as an energy exporter.

Read more »

Trump Lays Off Executive Order on AI Controls Amid Disagreement, Concerns over U.S. LeadershipDonald Trump, the US President, has postponed the signing of an Executive Order related to AI controls and checks amid disagreement with certain provisions. The decision was made due to his concern that the order might hinder the US's leadership in AI technology and prevent the US from keeping up with China's advancements. Additionally, there are concerns about the safety and security of AI models and data, leading to discussions on the need for AI model security standards and regulations.

Read more »

Thai PM Arrives in Paris, Starts First Mission, Focuses on Energy Diplomacy and UN Role, Cultural DiplomacyThai PM was expected to start his first mission of the visit in Paris as he was set to discuss energy diplomacy and cooperation with the United Nations. He would also focus on Thai culture diplomacy and seek to bring Thai culture to the world stage.

Read more »

Clarity Act Intensifies Pressure Amid Deadline Shortfall and Competing Timelines in Congress, Facing Competition for Floor TimeThe Clarity Act, aiming to restructure the crypto asset exchange market, faces challenges in the U.S. Congress amid a tight deadline and competing legislative timelines. It now competes for floor time with other critical bills, such as the housing bill, reconciliation, and the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA). Supporters worry that the Act may not be approved in time.

Read more »

Trump's 'Buy the Fear' Signal Boosts Crypto MarketThe recent statement by US President Donald Trump, who has expressed support for cryptocurrencies, has been interpreted as a bullish signal for the crypto market. The market has been recovering from a prolonged period of weakness, with factors such as rising inflation, rising bond yields, and concerns about the Fed potentially delaying rate hikes contributing to the decline. However, the market is still facing challenges from broader macroeconomic factors, including rising oil prices and geopolitical risks. The author suggests that if the US economy slows down and the Fed needs to tighten monetary policy, the increased liquidity could provide a boost to the crypto market. In the past, Bitcoin has historically responded positively to periods of declining interest rates and capital inflows into riskier assets. The author believes that Trump's words reflect the sentiment of many investors who are looking for opportunities to accumulate assets in the long term, even in the face of market uncertainty.

Read more »