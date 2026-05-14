Kingston 30.72TB RAM Module with AI, Data Security, and New Data Center Infrastructure Features

The new Kingston 30.72TB RAM module is designed to meet the growing demand for AI processing, data security, and advanced data center infrastructure. It features a unique combination of overclocking and ECC support in a single module, which is rare in the RAM market. The module supports Intel XMP and AMD EXPO standards, offering speeds ranging from 5,600MT/s to 7,600MT/s and capacities from 16GB to 256GB per module. For higher speeds, the module supports up to 7,200MT/s. The RAM module also features a new aluminum heatsink to ensure efficient heat dissipation during heavy workloads, such as AI inference, simulation, or large-scale data analysis. It supports hardware-encrypted AES 256-bit XTS encryption and has built-in protection against BadUSB attacks. The drive also offers two password modes: a complex password with 6-16 characters and a passphrase with a maximum length of 64 characters. It also includes a virtual keyboard to prevent Keylogger attacks and supports Windows 11 and macOS 13.x-26.x without requiring additional software. The drive has capacities of 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB, with the option to expand to a maximum of 30.72TB. It operates over PCIe 5.0 NVMe and supports continuous read speeds of up to 14GB/s and random read IOPS of up to 2.8 million. The RAM module also supports PCIe 4.0 backward compatibility, allowing organizations with mixed infrastructure to easily install it. In terms of reliability, the RAM module uses 3D eTLC NAND and has built-in power loss protection. It also supports TCG Opal 2.0 SED and FIPS 197-approved AES 256-bit encryption. The RAM module comes with a 5-year warranty and technical support services.

ไปถึง 30.72TB มุ่งตอบโจทย์การประมวลผล AI ภายในองค์กร ความปลอดภัยข้อมูล และโครงสร้างพื้นฐานศูนย์ข้อมูลยุคใหม่โดดเด่นตรงที่รองรับการโอเวอร์คล็อกควบคู่กับ ECC ในโมดูลเดียว ซึ่งเป็นฟีเจอร์ที่หาได้ยากในตลาด RAM ทั่วไป โมดูลรองรับมาตรฐาน Intel XMP และ AMD EXPO ครอบคลุมความเร็วตั้งแต่ 5,600MT/s ถึง 7,600MT/s และความจุตั้งแต่ 16GB ถึง 256GB ต่อโมดูล สำหรับรุ่นความเร็ว 7,200MT/s ขึ้นไป Kingston ปรับปรุงฮีตสเปรดเดอร์อะลูมิเนียมใหม่เพื่อรองรับการระบายความร้อนระหว่างงานที่ประมวลผลหนักต่อเนื่อง ไม่ว่าจะเป็นงาน AI Inference ภายในองค์กร การจำลองทางวิศวกรรม หรือการวิเคราะห์ข้อมูลขนาดใหญ่ใช้การเข้ารหัสฮาร์ดแวร์ AES 256-bit XTS ที่ผ่านการรับรองมาตรฐาน FIPS 197 มาพร้อมระบบป้องกัน BadUSB ด้วยเฟิร์มแวร์ลงลายมือชื่อดิจิทัล และล็อกอัตโนมัติเมื่อป้อนรหัสผ่านผิด 10 ครั้ง โดยหากรหัสผ่านผู้ดูแลระบบถูกป้อนผิดซ้ำหลายครั้งจะเริ่มกระบวนการลบข้อมูลแบบเข้ารหัสทันที ไดรฟ์รองรับการตั้งรหัสผ่านแยกสำหรับผู้ดูแลระบบและผู้ใช้งาน มีสองโหมดให้เลือก ได้แก่ โหมดรหัสผ่านแบบซับซ้อน 6–16 อักขระ และโหมด Passphrase ที่รองรับประโยคยาวสูงสุด 64 อักขระ พร้อมแป้นพิมพ์เสมือนป้องกัน Keylogger รองรับ Windows 11 และ macOS 13.

x–26.x ไม่ต้องติดตั้งซอฟต์แวร์เพิ่มเติม มีความจุ 32GB, 64GB, 128GB และ 256GBขยายตัวเลือกความจุสูงสุดไปที่ 30.72TB บนอินเทอร์เฟซ PCIe 5.0 NVMe รองรับความเร็วอ่านต่อเนื่องสูงสุด 14GB/s และ Random Read 2.8 ล้าน IOPS ตอบโจทย์งานที่ต้องการ Throughput และ Latency ต่ำพร้อมกัน ขณะที่การรองรับ PCIe 4.0 แบบ Backward Compatible ช่วยให้องค์กรที่มีโครงสร้างพื้นฐานผสมสามารถติดตั้งได้ทันที ด้านความน่าเชื่อถือ ไดรฟ์ใช้ชิป 3D eTLC NAND มาพร้อม Power Loss Protection บนบอร์ด รองรับ AES 256-bit และมาตรฐาน TCG Opal 2.0 SED สำหรับองค์กรที่ต้องปฏิบัติตามข้อกำหนดด้านความปลอดภัยข้อมูลที่เข้มงวด พร้อมการรับประกัน 5 ปีและบริการสนับสนุนทางเทคนิ





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RAM Module AI Processing Data Security Data Center Infrastructure Overclocking ECC Support Intel XMP AMD EXPO AES 256-Bit XTS Encryption Badusb Protection Power Loss Protection TCG Opal 2.0 SED FIPS 197-Approved AES 256-Bit Encryption Pcie 5.0 Nvme Pcie 4.0 Backward Compatibility Windows 11 Macos 13.X-26.X

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