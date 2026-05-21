Khaosan Bureau Reports On 25 Million Tons Of Maize And Its Impact On Thai Society

The Department of Agricultural Trade predicts a total production of 25.09 million tons of maize for 2019.

กรมการค้าภายในประเมินดีมานด์ข้าวปี 2569 ที่ 25 ล้านตันข้าวเปลือก ช่วยลดลงตามปัจจัยต่างๆ ส่งออกวูบ ขณะที่ตลาดอาหารห่วงโซ่อุปทานโต ดันความต้องการปลายข้าวพุ่ง สมาคมชาวนาฯ จี้ตั้ง นบข.

ด่วน ห่วงประสงครามราคาข้าวโลกและโควิด-19 เผยข้อมูลข้อมูลการคาดการณ์ความต้องการใช้ข้าวปี 2569 ช่วง 4.647 ล้านตันข้าวสาร ปลายข้าวจากข้าวเจ้า 1.836 ล้านตัน สรรพคุณทางอาหารสัตว์และแปรรูปอาหารข้าวหอมมะลิ 1.440 ล้านตัน และข้าวเหนียว 0.955 ล้านตัน ร่วมกับความต้องการบริโภคข้าวสารในปี 2569 ที่คาดการณ์ไว้ที่ 5.729 ล้านตัน รวมถึงภาระที่เปลี่ยนแปลงต่างๆที่ส่งผลกระทบต่อข้าว เช่น ปฐมวัตถุและพฤติกรรมการบริโภคข้าวหันไปใช้อาหารสัตว์สำเร็จรูปมากขึ้น โดยข้าวเปลือกลาดพร้าวมียอดส่งออกลดลงถึง 16% ส่งผลกระทบต่อสภาพการส่งออกข้าวสินสอดคล้องกับทิศทางตลาดโล





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Maize Trade Production Consumption Distribution Pandemic

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