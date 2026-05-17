Khloe Kardashian opens up about her experiences of being treated differently after losing weight, recalling past bullying and negative media attention. She discusses the fashion industry's lack of options for her size and the hurtful comments she received from stylists. Despite the challenges, she remains confident in her identity and continues to work towards self-improvement.

Khloe Kardashian shares her experiences of being treated differently after losing weight, recalling past bullying and negative media attention .

She mentions being called 'the fat sister' of the family and being treated poorly compared to her sisters. However, she now receives better treatment and has stopped engaging with those who mistreated her in the past.

She also discusses the fashion industry's lack of options for her size and the hurtful comments she received from stylists. Despite the challenges, she remains confident in her identity and continues to work towards self-improvement





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Khloe Kardashian Bullying Negative Media Attention Fashion Industry Self-Improvement

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