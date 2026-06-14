January-June 2024: Thailand's Electrical & IT Market Shows Revival with AI and World Cup 2026 Driving Growth

A comprehensive analysis of Thailand's electrical appliances and IT market for the first half of 2024, highlighting the impact of AI technology, the influence of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on home entertainment purchases, and shifts in consumer payment behaviors. Power Mall executives discuss market recovery, premium product demand, and strategic promotions.

During the first two months of 2024, Thailand's electrical appliance market remained relatively quiet compared to the previous year, primarily due to the absence of the Easy E-Receipt measure, which had previously stimulated consumer spending .

This led to a decline in sales for certain product groups by approximately 20-30%. However, from May 2024 onward, the market began to show clear signs of recovery.

The air conditioning segment particularly benefited from the intense heat, while IT products and new electrical appliances continued to receive support from the generative AI trend, which is altering consumer behavior. As Mr. Ratchata Suptaphathananon, Managing Director of Power Mall Co. Ltd., stated, AI is no longer just an additional feature; it has become an expectation.

Consumers may now forgo purchases if AI functionality is lacking, a shift from past behavior. Currently, products incorporating AI technology-including smartphones, computers, and smart home appliances-contribute over 50% of Power Mall's total sales, underscoring AI's role as a fundamental driver in the new era of electrical appliances and a necessary feature.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is another significant factor creating a mid-year spending spree, positively impacting the audio-visual product group, especially large-screen televisions, which have seen steadily increasing popularity. The trend toward TVs sized 100 inches and above is growing substantially, driven by consumer desire to upgrade home entertainment experiences.

Major manufacturers are aggressively entering the large-screen market to meet this demand. For the overall Thai electrical and IT market in 2024, total value is projected at 250,000-270,000 million baht, representing 3-5% average growth from the previous year.

The mobile phone segment remains the largest, valued at approximately 80,000 million baht, followed by air conditioners at around 50,000 million baht, and televisions at 15,000-16,000 million baht. Regarding consumer behavior, digital and credit card payments continue to grow, with over 90% of Power Mall's sales occurring through cashless systems.

Promotional offers such as 0% interest installment plans for up to 24 months remain crucial in influencing purchase decisions. Moreover, premium customers demonstrate strong purchasing power despite economic uncertainties; high-end products like 100-inch TVs, flagship smartphones, and premium appliances maintain consistent interest.

The overall market picture in the latter half of the year is clearer than at the start, as consumers adapt better to economic conditions and various risks. Innovation in AI, demand for premium goods, and marketing activities tied to global sporting events will remain key drivers for Thailand's electrical market for the remainder of the year.

To capitalize on the World Cup 2026 trend, Power Mall is expanding its home entertainment footprint, focusing on large-screen TVs of 75-100 inches and above, as more consumers watch matches from home and seek a "Home Stadium Experience" that replicates the stadium atmosphere.

The retailer has launched the "100 INCHES CLUB" zone at its Paragon Department Store, gathering premium large-screen televisions from leading brands in one location, reinforcing its status as the country's comprehensive large-screen TV destination.

Additionally, Power Mall is hosting the "POWER MALL ELECTRONICA SHOWCASE แมตช์มันส์ สนั่นจอ" campaign until July 19, 2024, to stimulate the electrical market and create a new shopping experience.

Highlights include a product trial zone and World Cup-related activities, along with an Experience Zone at Grand Hall, The Mall Lifestyle Store Bangkapi from June 15-24, 2024, allowing customers to closely experience audio-visual technology.

On the promotional front, Power Mall offers special deals on electrical appliances, mobile phones, and IT products: discounts of up to 50%, 0% installments for up to 24 months, M Cash Coupons worth up to 21,500 baht, and credit card cashback up to 45,000 baht from participating banks, plus additional benefits from the "Bangkok Shopping Festival 2026" campaign.

The retailer also plans to expand its event space at MCC Hall, The Mall Lifestyle Store Bangkaew from July 23 to August 2, 2024, featuring "buy one get one free" offers and discounts of over 70% to sustain purchasing momentum in the second half. This campaign is expected to boost sales growth by more than 15%





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