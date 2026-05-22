Joint Effort to Tackle the Spread of River Catfish in Bangkok's Major Drain, Ladsuwan

A multi-agency operation, consisting of city hall, the Department of Fisheries, the Department of Irrigation, the Permadi Group, and provincial and municipal government officials, successfully rounded up more than a hundred people from all walks of life to participate in the 'Boon and Suffering' campaign to curb the spread of Siamese River Catfish in the Ladsuwan tributary. Canoe workers and the Channel 3 Public Service were dispatched to oversee the operation, remove detritus, and ensure the residents' convenience.

22 พ. ค. 2569 - แขวงผู้สื่อข่าวจังหวัดสมุทรปราการรายงานว่าเมื่อวันที่ 21 พ. ค. ที่ผ่านมา...

นายสมพร เกื้อสกุล ประมงจังหวัดสมุทรปราการ นายภูมิวิทย์ นารถสกุล ผู้อำนวยการโครงการชลประทานสมุทรปราการ นายอานนท์ บูรณะภักดี นายอำเภอพระประแดง และนายสามารถ เขตเผชิญไทย ร่วมบูรณาการกิจกรรม "ลงแขกลงคลอง" เพื่อเร่งตัดวงจรการแพร่ระบาดของปลาหมอคางดำในพื้นที่คลองลัดหลวง ตำบลบางพึ่ง อำเภอพระประแดง จังหวัดสมุทรปราการ.

เทศบาลเมืองลัดหลวงได้นำเรือท้องแบนลงพื้นที่เพื่อเก็บขยะ เปิดทางน้ำ และอำนวยความสะดวกในการปฏิบัติงาน ขณะที่สำนักงานประมงจังหวัดสมุทรปราการ ร่วมกันวางอวนดักจับปลาหมอคางดำ ส่วนโครงการชลประทานสมุทรปราการ ได้ดำเนินการระบายน้ำออกจากคลองเพื่อลดระดับน้ำในพื้นที่ ช่วยเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพในการดักจับปลา และลดการแพร่ขยายพันธุ์ของปลาหมอคางดำที่ส่งผลกระทบต่อระบบนิเวศและสัตว์น้ำท้องถิ่น.

ปริมาณปลาหมอคางดำที่จับได้ ยังไม่สามารถสรุปจำนวนที่แน่ชัดได้ เนื่องจากต้องใช้เวลาในการรวบรวมและคัดแยกจากสัตว์น้ำท้องถิ่น แต่เบืบนอกจากการจับปลา ได้มีประชาชนและชาวบ้านที่มาร่วมสังเกตการณ์จำนวนมาก ต่างขอนำปลาหมอคางดำกลับไปประกอบอาหารภายในครัวเรือน สร้างบรรยากาศคึกคักและสะท้อนถึงความร่วมมือของคนในชุมชนในการช่วยกันลดปริมาณปลาหมอคางดำที่ยังคงแพร่ระบาดในพื้นที่อย่างต่อเนื่อง นอกจากนี้ยังได้รับการสนับสนุนด้านการเงินจากหน่วยงานและเครือข่ายต่างๆ อย่างต่อเนื่อง ด้านนายบุญเลิศ แสงพันธุ์ สส.

พรรคประชาชน เขต 7 จ. สมุทรปราการ ได้กล่าวว่า นโยบายของรัฐบาลยังไม่ทัน ทำให้เกษตรกรได้รับผลกระทบมาก ส่วนนายฐาปกรณ์ กุลเจริญ สส.

สมุทรปราการ เขต 6 พรรคภูมิใจไทย ได้กล่าวถึงแนวทางในการแก้ไขปัญหาหรือวาระแห่งชาติของการระบาดปลาหมอคางดำ อยู่ในระหว่างการประชุม ทางรัฐบาลกำลังพิจารณา..





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Environment Singapore Boon And Suffering Campaign River Catfish Thai People Popular Radio Station Citizen Participation

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