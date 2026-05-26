Happio: Market for Myanmar Consumers in Thailand Surges to 221,000 Billion Baht, New Blue Ocean for Thai Businesses

The report highlights that the Myanmar consumer market in Thailand is growing rapidly, with over 4 million Myanmar residents now in the country. The market is estimated to contribute over 221,000 billion baht to the Thai economy annually, accounting for approximately 65% of the total income of Myanmar residents in Thailand. Happio's analysis suggests that the Myanmar consumer market in Thailand is becoming increasingly important for the Thai economy, particularly in areas such as convenience stores, restaurants, healthcare services, and everyday consumer goods. The report also reveals that the Myanmar consumer market is concentrated in key economic regions, with Bangkok and its surrounding areas accounting for approximately 31.8% of the market, while the central region accounts for 39.2%. Additionally, border regions such as Tak, Ranong, and Samut Sakhon, which have a combination of employment, housing, and economic activity, also have a significant presence in the market.

Happio เผยตลาดผู้บริโภคชาวเมียนมาในไทยปี 2569 โตทะลุ 221,000 ล้านบาท จากชาวเมียนมากว่า 4 ล้านคน ชี้เป็น Blue Ocean ใหม่ของธุรกิจไทย ทั้งอาหาร ค้าปลีก ดิจิทัล และบริการที่อยู่อาศัย ตลาดผู้บริโภคชาวเมียนมาในประเทศไทยกำลังกลายเป็น ‘Blue Ocean’ แห่งใหม่ที่หลายธุรกิจไทยยังมองข้าม ท่ามกลางการแข่งขันในตลาดผู้บริโภคไทยที่เริ่มอิ่มตัว และต้นทุนการแย่งชิงลูกค้าในประเทศสูงขึ้น ล่าสุด Happio เปิดเผยรายงาน ‘ตลาดพม่าในไทยปี 2569 โตทะลุ 221,000 ล้านบาท’ ระบุว่า ปัจจุบันมีชาวเมียนมาอาศัยและทำงานในประเทศไทยมากกว่า 4 ล้านคน และก่อให้เกิดเม็ดเงินหมุนเวียนในระบบเศรษฐกิจไทยกว่า 221,000 ล้านบาทต่อปี หรือคิดเป็นประมาณ 65% ของรายได้รวมทั้งหมดของชาวเมียนมาในไท.

Happio เผยตลาดผู้บริโภคชาวเมียนมาในไทยปี 2569 โตทะลุ 221,000 ล้านบาท จากชาวเมียนมากว่า 4 ล้านคน ชี้เป็น Blue Ocean ใหม่ของธุรกิจไทย ทั้งอาหาร ค้าปลีก ดิจิทัล และบริการที่อยู่อาศัย ตลาดผู้บริโภคชาวเมียนมาในประเทศไทยกำลังกลายเป็น ‘Blue Ocean’ แห่งใหม่ที่หลายธุรกิจไทยยังมองข้าม ท่ามกลางการแข่งขันในตลาดผู้บริโภคไทยที่เริ่มอิ่มตัว และต้นทุนการแย่งชิงลูกค้าในประเทศสูงขึ้น ล่าสุด Happio เปิดเผยรายงาน ‘ตลาดพม่าในไทยปี 2569 โตทะลุ 221,000 ล้านบาท’ ระบุว่า ปัจจุบันมีชาวเมียนมาอาศัยและทำงานในประเทศไทยมากกว่า 4 ล้านคน และก่อให้เกิดเม็ดเงินหมุนเวียนในระบบเศรษฐกิจไทยกว่า 221,000 ล้านบาทต่อปี หรือคิดเป็นประมาณ 65% ของรายได้รวมทั้งหมดของชาวเมียนมาในไท





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