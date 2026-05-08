HIT Stroke: Symptoms, Causes, and Treatment

HIT Stroke, also known as heat stroke, is a life-threatening condition caused by a sudden rise in body temperature. It can lead to brain damage and organ failure if not treated promptly. The article provides information on the symptoms, causes, and treatment of HIT Stroke, including the importance of seeking medical attention immediately and the role of cooling the body to reduce the risk of complications.

นพ.

สุเรส กุมาร นารูลา แพทย์ผู้ชำนาญการด้านอายุรศาสตร์โรคหัวใจ, เวชบำบัดวิกฤต (Critical Care), โรคหลอดเลือดหัวใจ และการฉีดสีดูหลอดเลือดเพื่อการวินิจฉัย (Diagnostic Angiogram) โรงพยาบาลพระรามเก้า ให้ข้อมูลว่า ‘ฮีทสโตรก’ คือภาวะที่อุณหภูมิร่างกายพุ่งสูงเกิน 40-40.5 องศาเซลเซียส จนเข้าสู่ระดับ ‘วิกฤต’ ส่งผลให้ระบบควบคุมอุณหภูมิในสมองล้มเหลว ร่างกายไม่สามารถระบายความร้อนผ่านเหงื่อได้ ทำให้ผิวหนังของผู้ป่วยร้อนจัดแต่แห้ง ไม่มีเหงื่อ และความร้อนจะเริ่มทำลายอวัยวะสำคัญจากภายในทันที จุดสังเกตสำคัญของ ‘ฮีทสโตรก’ คือ ผู้ป่วยมีอุณหภูมิร่างกายสูงเกิน 40.5 องศาเซลเซียส แต่ ‘ไม่มีเหงื่อ’ ทั้งที่ร่างกายร้อนจัด ซึ่งบ่งชี้ว่าระบบควบคุมอุณหภูมิในสมองล้มเหลว ‘สมอง’ เป็นอวัยวะที่ไวต่อความร้อนมากที่สุด เมื่ออุณหภูมิร่างกายเกินระดับดังกล่าว เซลล์สมองจะเริ่มหยุดทำงานทันที ผู้ป่วยจึงมีอาการสับสน ชัก หรือหมดสต





Thansettakij / 🏆 23. in TH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Heat Stroke Brain Damage Organ Failure Cooling The Body Medical Attention

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

เผย 4 สัญญาณ บอกอาการ 'Heat Stroke' แนะหมั่นสังเกตอาการตนเองกรมอนามัย กระทรวงสาธารณสุข เผย 4 อาการ เป็นสัญญาณโรคลมร้อน (Heat Stroke) พร้อมแนะหมั่นสังเกตอาการตนเอง ดื่มน้ำสะอาด เพื่อป้องกันโรคลมร้อน

Read more »

'โรคหลอดเลือดสมอง' ปัจจัยเสี่ยงเกิดจากอะไร-มีอาการเหล่านี้ต้องระวัง!โรคหลอดเลือดสมองโลก (World Stroke Organization : WSO) ได้กำหนดให้วันที่ 29 ตุลาคม ของทุกปีเป็น “วันหลอดเลือดสมองโลกหรือวันอัมพาตโลก (World Stroke Day)” ประเด็นการรณรงค์ในปี 2565 น

Read more »

ฮีทสโตรก โรคในหน้าร้อนที่ต้องระวัง! เป็นนานกว่า 2 ชม. เสี่ยงเสียชีวิตโรคฮีทสโตรก (Heat Stroke) หรือ โรคลมแดด เกิดจากความร้อนที่ร่างกายสร้างขึ้นและได้รับจากภายนอก ส่งผลให้ร่างกายระบายความร้อนไม่ทัน ทำให้ร่างกายมีอุณหภูมิ..

Read more »

อาการ ฮีทสโตรก โรคหน้าร้อนที่ต้องระวัง อันตรายถึงขั้นเสียชีวิตอากาศร้อนแดดแรงจัด ระวัง! 'ฮีทสโตรก' เสี่ยงเสียชีวิต สัญญาณเตือนฮีทสโตรก -ไม่มีเหงื่อออก กระหายน้ำมาก - หน้ามืด ปวดศีรษะ ตัวร้อนขึ้นเรื่อยๆ ผิวแดงจัด -หัวใจเต้นเร็ว พูดจาไม่รู้เรื่อง อาจถึงขั้นชักกระตุก เกร็ง และหมดสติ วิธีปฐมพยาบาล 👉 ฮีทสโตรก

Read more »

แพทย์แนะวิธีสังเกตอาการฮีทสโตรกแตกต่างจากเป็นลมปกติอย่างไร ?แพทย์แนะวิธีสังเกตอาการฮีทสโตรกแตกต่างจากเป็นลมปกติอย่างไร ? อ่านต่อที่ : PPTVHD36 ครบทุกข่าวเข้าใจคอกีฬา ฮีทสโตรก อาการฮีทสโตรก วิธีป้องกันฮีทสโตรก กลุ่มเสี่ยงฮีทสโตรก HeatStroke โรคลมแดด

Read more »

WHO: Hantavirus on Hunted Vessel Remains a Close Watch Due to Transmission Risk; 7 Cases & 3 Deaths ReportedThe World Health Organization (WHO) reports that the hantavirus outbreak on the cargo ship Hunted within the Atlantic Ocean, with 147 passengers and crew members, remains a concern due to the potential for human-to-human transmission. The organization received reports of a hantavirus outbreak on May 2, with 7 confirmed cases and 3 fatalities. The lead WHO official, Van Kerkhof, states that the situation is not yet resolved and emphasizes the need for close monitoring. One patient is currently receiving treatment in a South African hospital, while the other two remain on the ship, awaiting medical evacuations for further treatment in the Netherlands. Passengers are being instructed to stay in their cabins for disinfection and public health measures. The virus' incubation period is 1-6 weeks and can occur anywhere, but it is believed that human-to-human transmission, such as close contact between spouses and people sharing living spaces, could have occurred.

Read more »