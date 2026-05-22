How to protect your accounts from unauthorized access and password theft

If you receive an email or notification that someone has logged in to your account from a new device, country, or unfamiliar browser, it's a sign of a security threat. It's important to change your password immediately and check for any accounts that may have been logged in to.

หากคุณได้รับอีเมลหรือการแจ้งเตือนว่า มีการเข้าสู่ระบบจากอุปกรณ์ใหม่ ประเทศใหม่ หรือเบราว์เซอร์ที่ไม่รู้จัก ทั้งที่ไม่ได้เป็นคนล็อกอินเอง ถือเป็นสัญญาณอันตราย ควรรีบเปลี่ยนรหัสผ่านทันที และตรวจสอบอุปกรณ์ที่ล็อกอินค้างอยู่ Google มีเครื่องมือ Security Checkup สำหรับตรวจสอบเหตุการณ์ด้านความปลอดภัย อุปกรณ์ที่ล็อกอิน และช่วยเพิ่มการป้องกันบัญชี ส่วน Microsoft ก็แนะนำให้ผู้ใช้ตรวจสอบกิจกรรมบัญชี เพิ่มวิธีลงชื่อเข้าใช้ที่ปลอดภัย และพิจารณาใช้วิธีแบบไม่ต้องใช้รหัสผ่าน เช่น Authenticator หรือ Security Keyหลายคนกลัวลืมรหัส จึงจดไว้ในแอปโน้ต แชตส่วนตัว รูปภาพ หรือไฟล์ Excel ซึ่งไม่ปลอดภัยนัก เพราะหากมือถือหรือคอมพิวเตอร์ถูกขโมย ถูกแฮก หรือมีคนเข้าถึงไฟล์เหล่านั้นได้ รหัสผ่านทั้งหมดอาจหลุดไปพร้อมกันเช่น Google Password Manager , Apple Passwords, Microsoft Password Manager , 1Password, Bitwarden หรือบริการอื่นที่เชื่อถือได้ เพราะสามารถสร้างรหัสผ่านที่ยาวและไม่ซ้ำกัน พร้อมเก็บไว้ในระบบเข้ารหัสแทนการจำเองทุกบัญชีแม้รหัสผ่านจะดีแค่ไหน ก็ยังมีโอกาสหลุดได้จากฟิชชิง เว็บปลอม หรือฐานข้อมูลรั่วไหล ดังนั้นหากบัญชีสำคัญยังไม่ได้เปิดMicrosoft ระบุว่าการใช้วิธีลงชื่อเข้าใช้ทางเลือก เช่น Microsoft Authenticator , Windows Hello, กุญแจความปลอดภัย หรือไบโอเมตริก มีความปลอดภัยกว่ารหัสผ่านแบบเดิมที่อาจถูกขโมยหรือเดาได้ง่ายเข้าไปที่ passwords.

google.com แล้วเลือก Password Checkup เพื่อดูว่ามีรหัสไหนหลุด ซ้ำ หรืออ่อนแอหรือไม่เข้าแอป Passwords หรือเมนู Passwords ใน Settings เพื่อดูคำเตือนเรื่องรหัสที่รั่วหลุด หรือซ้ำ หรือเดาได้ง่ายเช็กอีเมลที่เคยรั่วหลุด ผ่าน Have I Been Pwned ซึ่งเป็นบริการที่ใช้ตรวจสอบว่าอีเมลของคุณเคยปรากฏในเหตุการณ์ข้อมูลรั่วหลุด หรือไม





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Password Theft Unauthorized Access Security Threat Password Manager Authenticator Biometric Authentication Password Checkup Have I Been Pwned

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