How to change from a boss who is afraid to a leader who builds a dream team

This article provides three actionable steps to change from a boss who is afraid to a leader who builds a dream team. The first step is to think old-fashioned and keep secrets and hide your skills because you are afraid that the younger generation will be more talented than you and replace your position. The second step is to think new culture and open up and share all the work techniques you can give to the most talented young generation, because as a leader, 'the success of the team is the greatest success of you'. The third step is to think old-fashioned and control and control every step of the younger generation, making the work atmosphere tense. New culture: empower the younger generation to make important decisions, let them try, make mistakes, and have you as a coach who supports them behind the scenes, not as a policeman who controls every step.

People often think that this theory is extreme, but in reality, the ruling power of the ruling power and the rising power of the rising power is not driven by weapons, but by ' fear and resentment in the human mind'.

Whenever there are talented people who rise to challenge our safe zone, the instinct to protect our own power will work immediately, and this is a state that occurs around us all the time: parents who used to be the rulers of the house (Ruling Power) started to use harsh emotions or commands with their children when their children started to grow up, become more skilled, and have their own thoughts (Rising Power) because deep down, parents are afraid of losing power and do not want to be the same as before: friends who have been together for a long time, but one of them suddenly gets a better job, becomes rich faster, or achieves success faster, and the other starts to feel inferior and resentful, so they choose to leave or speak ill of each other: bosses or leaders who used to teach us (Ruling Power) suddenly have a tense attitude towards, squeeze the chair, or not pass on important information to the younger generation because they are afraid that the talented child will be too big to handle in history. 4 times that the great power has been able to escape from this trap is due to the change in 'culture of collaboration' in life and work.

If you are a boss or team leader who is currently facing a strong young generation, here are 3 actionable steps to change from a boss who is afraid to a leader who builds a dream team at the global level: First, think old-fashioned: keep secrets and hide your skills because you are afraid that the younger generation will be more talented than you and replace your position.

Second, new culture: open up and share all the work techniques you can give to the most talented young generation, because as a leader, 'the success of the team is the greatest success of you'. Third, think old-fashioned: control and control every step of the younger generation, making the work atmosphere tense.

New culture: empower the younger generation to make important decisions, let them try, make mistakes, and have you as a coach who supports them behind the scenes, not as a policeman who controls every step





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Leadership Boss Young Generation Dream Team Culture Of Collaboration Empowerment Fear Resentment Safe Zone Zero-Sum Game Success Culture In The Office Culture In The Home

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