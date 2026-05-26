Hoskinson's Surprising Praise for XRP and Ethereum Collaboration

Hoskinson, the co-founder of Cardano, has expressed strong support for XRP, contrasting it with centralized stablecoin giants like Tether and Circle. He believes in open standards, protocols, and open ecosystems, which is why he prefers XRP as a Web2.5 company over Tether or Circle. Hoskinson's praise for XRP is surprising given the long-standing rivalry and often adversarial relationship between the XRP and Cardano communities. He has consistently denied allegations of undue influence and unfair treatment by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in favor of Ripple. Despite the controversy, Hoskinson continues to support Ethereum and has recently collaborated with the Ethereum community to criticize XRP on the matter of decentralization.

Hoskinson expresses strong support for XRP by considering the open-source nature of its network.

He categorizes XRP as a Web2.5 product and disagrees that it is inferior to centralized stablecoin giants like Tether and Circle. Hoskinson believes in open standards, protocols, and open ecosystems, which is why he prefers XRP as a Web2.5 company over Tether or Circle.

He also states that in his opinion, XRP is a better Web2.5 product than Tether or Circle. In contrast, centralized stablecoin providers have the ability to freeze funds, black-out accounts, and restrict access to their platforms.

The XRPL Ledger or XRP Ledger network remains an open-source protocol that anyone can build upon without needing Ripple's approval. Hoskinson's praise for XRP is surprising given the long-standing rivalry and often adversarial relationship between the XRP and Cardano communities.

Hoskinson has consistently denied allegations of undue influence and unfair treatment by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in favor of Ripple. He has also refuted the theory of ETHgate, which alleges that he has manipulated the SEC to target Ripple.

Despite the controversy, Hoskinson continues to support Ethereum and has recently collaborated with the Ethereum community to criticize XRP on the matter of decentralization





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XRP Hoskinson Web2.5 Ethereum Decentralization Centralized Stablecoin Providers

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