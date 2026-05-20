Honors 600 Series: Eye-catching features and 29,999 baht price tag

The HONOR 600 Series offers a 7,000mAh battery, up-to-120x optical zoom, and various AI features such as AI Enhanced Night Photography and AI Super Zoom 2.0. However, the Pro variant comes with a 200MP main camera and Periscope Telephoto 50MP.

รองรับ Optical Zoom 3.5x และซูมสูงสุด 120x พร้อมระบบกันสั่น SOIS ทำให้รุ่น Pro เหมาะกับคนที่ชอบถ่ายภาพระยะไกล ภาพบุคคล และคอนเทนต์ที่ต้องการมุมกล้องหลากหลายกว่า นอกจากนี้ยังมีกล้อง Ultra-wide 12MP และกล้องหน้า 50MP สำหรับสายเซลฟี่และครีเอเตอร์ พร้อมฟีเจอร์ AI อย่าง AI Enhanced Night Photography, AI Enhanced Night Portrait, AI Super Zoom 2.

0 และ SuperMoon 2.0 โดยบางฟีเจอร์จะมีเฉพาะในรุ่น Proรับฟรี HONOR CHOICE iKANOO Portable Bluetooth Speaker Pro มูลค่า 2,999 บาท พร้อมส่วนลดเก่าแลกใหม่สูงสุด 6,000 บาท และแพ็กเกจ HONOR Care Pro มูลค่ารวมกว่า 23,000 บาทรับฟรี HONOR CHOICE iKANOO Portable Bluetooth Speaker Pro มูลค่า 2,999 บาท พร้อมส่วนลดเพิ่มสูงสุด 2,000 บาท และส่วนลดเก่าแลกใหม่สูงสุด 4,000 บาท พร้อม HONOR Care Pro มูลค่ารวมกว่า 18,000 บาทสิ่งที่ทำให้ HONOR 600 Series ดูน่าสนใจตั้งแต่แรกจับ คือการให้แบตเตอรี่ 7,000mAh มาในเครื่องที่ยังดูบางและไม่ใหญ่เกินไป งานออกแบบสีสันดูสดขึ้น โดยเฉพาะสีส้มที่น่าจะถูกใจคนอยากได้มือถือที่มีคาแรกเตอร์ชัดเจน ฟีเจอร์ AI Image to Video 2.0 ก็เป็นอีกจุดที่เหมาะกับยุคนี้ เพราะผู้ใช้จำนวนมากไม่ได้ต้องการแค่กล้องถ่ายภาพสวย แต่ต้องการเครื่องมือช่วยทำคอนเทนต์ให้ง่ายขึ้น ถ้าใช้งานจริงแล้วผลลัพธ์ทำได้ดี ฟีเจอร์นี้อาจกลายเป็นจุดขายที่ใช้งานได้จริงมากกว่าลูกเล่นโชว์บนเวที ด้านกล้อง รุ่น Pro ดูครบกว่าอย่างชัดเจน เพราะได้ทั้งกล้องหลัก 200MP และ Periscope Telephoto 50MP ทำให้เหมาะกับคนที่เน้นถ่ายภาพจริงจัง ส่วนรุ่น HONOR 600 และ 600 Lite จะเหมาะกับคนที่อยากได้ฟีเจอร์หลักของซีรีส์นี้ในราคาที่เบาลง ทั้งนี้ HONOR 600 Series จะให้สเปกมาค่อนข้างจัดเต็ม แต่ราคาของรุ่น Pro อยู่ที่ 29,999 บาท ซึ่งชนกับมือถือเรือธงหลายรุ่นในตลาดโดยตรง ดังนั้นจุดตัดสินใจสำคัญจะอยู่ที่ประสบการณ์กล้องจริง, คุณภาพวิดีโอจาก AI, ความเสถียรของซอฟต์แวร์ และบริการหลังการขายที่ HONOR ใส่ HONOR Care Pro เข้ามาช่วยเพิ่มความมั่นใจ ขะต้องมาดูกันว่าเลือกแบบไหนคุ้มกว่าเป็นซีรีส์ที่ HONOR วางจุดขายค่อนข้างครบ ทั้ง AI, กล้อง 200MP, แบตเตอรี่ 7,000mAh, หน้าจอสว่าง, กันน้ำกันฝุ่นระดับสูง และดีไซน์ที่ดูแฟชั่นมากขึ้น โดยเฉพาะรุ่น Pro ที่จัดเต็มทั้งชิป Snapdragon 8 Elite และกล้อง Periscope Telephot





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Gadgets HONOR 600 Series 7 000Mah Battery Optical Zoom 3.5X And 120X AI Enhanced Night Photography AI Enhanced Night Portrait AI Super Zoom 2.0 AI Image To Video 2.0 Smartphone Camera Features Comparative Analysis Budget Bang For The Buck Choosing The Right Smartphone AI Photography Battery Life Water And Dust Resistance

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