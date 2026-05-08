Garrett Jin's Recent ETH and BTC Transactions Spark Concerns Among Traders

Garrett Jin, a well-known figure in the cryptocurrency world, has recently made significant transactions involving Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC). His recent deposits and holdings of ETH and BTC have raised concerns among traders, as the volume of ETH moved into Binance is unusually high. The pattern of frequent deposits and the current price of ETH could have implications for the short-term market.

Garrett Jin , a prominent figure in the cryptocurrency world, has recently made significant transactions involving Eth ereum ( ETH ) and Bitcoin ( BTC ).

After depositing a massive amount of ETH into Binance, he now holds over 303,618 ETH worth approximately $692 million. Additionally, he has over 9,343 BTC worth around $746 million. His total portfolio now stands at over $1.43 billion.

The recent deposits and holdings of ETH and BTC have sparked concerns among traders, as the volume of ETH moved into Binance is unusually high. In the past, Garrett Jin has been known for his frequent deposits of ETH into the exchange, with the latest deposit being just two days ago.

The total ETH moved into Binance within this short period is over 243,000 ETH, amounting to over $570 million. This pattern of frequent deposits has raised eyebrows among traders, who are closely monitoring his movements.

The current price of ETH is around $2,283.91, and the market has been relatively stable in the past hour. However, if Garrett Jin decides to sell a significant portion of his ETH holdings, it could create significant downward pressure on the price in the short term.

It is crucial to keep an eye on the market for any signs of a potential sell-off





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