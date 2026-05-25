GMMTV Announces 'FEEL FAN FUN PARTY CONCERT' Featuring 3 Hot Duos

GMMTV has announced a major event titled 'FEEL FAN FUN PARTY CONCERT' featuring three popular duos, 'Eart-Mixx, First-Khao Tang, and Bun-Prem'. The concert is scheduled to take place on July 25, 2026, at Union Hall, Union Mall.

ไปกันต่อ!!

"FEEL FAN FUN PARTY CONCERT" เตรียมสนุกกับ 3 คู่จิ้น "เอิร์ท-มิกซ์, เฟิร์ส-ข้าวตัง, บุ๋น-เปรม" เพิ่งจะจบงาน "LOVE OUT LOUD FAN FEST 2026: HEART RACE" มหกรรมแฟนมีตติ้งครั้งยิ่งใหญ่จาก GMMTV ที่จัดขึ้นในธีมสนามแข่งรถ ขนทัพศิลปินนักแสดงคู่จิ้นสุดฮอต 12 คู่ รวม 24 ชีวิต ไปเมื่อสุดสัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา ขนาดที่ว่าหลายคนยังไม่ได้ก้าวขาออกจากอิมแพ็คกันเลย ล่าสุด GMMTV ก็ประกาศอีกหนึ่งงานใหญ่แล้วจ้า กับงาน "FEEL FAN FUN PARTY CONCERT" ที่จะเกิดขึ้นในวันที่ 25 กรกฎาคม 2026 ณ Union Hall, Union Mall ที่ล่าสุดเฉลยออกมาแล้วว่าเป็น 3 คู่จิ้นสุดฮอตอย่าง "เอิร์ท-มิกซ์, เฟิร์ส-ข้าวตัง และ บุ๋น-เปรม" นั่นเอง รอติดตามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้เลยทาง GMMTV บอกได้เลยว่าสนุกแน่นอน เพราะแต่ละคู่มีคาแรกเตอร์ที่ชัดเจนสุดๆ ซึ่งหลังจากประกาศออกมาแต่ละคนก็ได้โพสต์ดังนี้ เอิร์ท : โอเค โอเค มากันนะ วัยเด็ก วัยรุ่น วัยฟันน้ำนม วัยเกษียร หรือจะวัยไหนก็มาได้จ้า #FFFPartyConcert2026 มิกซ์ : มาเจอกันเถอะ มาหากัน สาววายยุคกลางค่อนไปทางบุกเบิก แม่ต๋าแฟนตาพี่จ๋า คุณต้องกลับมาทวงบันลังค์แล้ว สนามนี้ ไม่เอ็งก็ข้าใครบ้าช่างมัน #FFFPartyConcert2026 บุ๋น : ไปกันต่ออออออออ OG GANG เปรม : แชร์โพสต์ลงไอจีสตอรี่ เฟิร์ส : ไปต่อคับบวัยรุ่นเพลงยุค90 ข้าวตัง : วันนี้ผมทักผมรักผมรอ เอิร์ทมิกซ์ดิว้า บุ๋นเปรมดิว้า เฟิร์สตังดิว้า ปาร์ตี้ดิว้า ไปกันต่อค้าบ





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GMMTV FEEL FAN FUN PARTY CONCERT Eart-Mixx First-Khao Tang Bun-Prem Union Hall Union Mall 2026 Concert Duos Hot Fans Entertainment

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