Growth in Thailand's Luxury Real Estate Industry Fueled by Tourism Development

In the Thai real estate market, the rise in tourism, infrastructure development, including airport expansion and the growth of hospitals and international schools, has significantly boosted the demand for high-end residential properties. According to Capstone Asset CEO, the trend of luxury residences is shifting towards individuality, taste, and the experience of living. The company has initiated a new project called PEYLAA Phuket, Autograph Collection Residences, which has seen a sales volume exceeding 600 million baht. Phuket has been identified as a global coastal lifestyle city, attracting not only domestic but also international investors and long-term residents. Moreover, it is positioned as a competitor among the world's most coveted lifestyle destinations. Additionally, Phuket is ranked as the largest market for branded residences in Thailand, making it one of the fastest-growing markets in Asia. The brand management, lifestyle environment, and long-term management quality are considered as important factors for those looking to invest in branded residences and grow their quality of life.

ตลาดอสังหาฯ ได้รับแรงหนุนจากการเติบโตของภาคท่องเที่ยว การพัฒนาโครงสร้างพื้นฐาน เช่น การขยายสนามบิน รวมถึงโรงพยาบาลและโรงเรียนนานาชาติ นายฐิติวัฒน์ คูวิจิตรสุวรรณ ประธานเจ้าหน้าที่บริหาร บริษัท Capstone Asset เปิดเผยว่า ความต้องการที่พักอาศัยระดับบนของภูเก็ตที่กำลังก้าวเข้าสู่ยุคใหม่ของอสังหาริมทรัพย์ลักชัวรี่ โดยผู้ซื้อมองหาวิถีชีวิตที่สะท้อนตัวตน รสนิยมและประสบการณ์การอยู่อาศัยที่แตกต่าง ทั้งนี้ ผู้บริโภคยุคใหม่ให้ความสำคัญกับ Character, Culture และ Branded Experience มากพอๆ กับทำเลหรือการลงทุน บริษัทจึงมองเห็นโอกาสในการนำเสนอ PEYLAA Phuket, Autograph Collection Residences โดยล่าสุดมียอดขายกว่า 600 ล้านบาท ซึ่งมาจากความต้องการทั้งจากชาวไทยและต่างชาติที่มองหาคุณภาพการใช้ชีวิตระยะยาว ซึ่งภูเก็ตยังเป็นจุดหมายปลายทางด้านไลฟ์สไตล์และอสังหาริมทรัพย์ รวมทั้งยังมีการเติบโตของ Luxury Lifestyle Living ที่ผู้บริโภคยุคใหม่ให้ความสำคัญกับ Character, Culture และ Branded Experience มากพอๆ กับทำเลหรือการลงทุน นายฐิติวัฒน์ กล่าวต่อไปอีกว่า ภูเก็ตกำลังเข้าสู่จุดเปลี่ยนสำคัญ จาก World-Class Tourism Destination ไปสู่‘Global Coastal Lifestyle City ที่สามารถดึงดูดทั้งนักลงทุน กลุ่มผู้อยู่อาศัยระยะยาว (Long-stay residents) และครอบครัวนานาชาติจากทั่วโลก ดังนั้น ภูเก็ตจึง daganganกับเมืองท่องเที่ยวในประเทศไทย แต่กำลังแข่งขันกับ Lifestyle Destinations ระดับโลก และสิ่งที่ผู้คนมองหา คือคุณภาพชีวิต ประสบการณ์ และความรู้สึกว่าที่นี่คือบ้าน (sense of belonging) ซึ่งเป็นปัจจัยสำคัญของโครงการ PEYLAA Phuket ข้อมูลจาก C9 Hotelworks ระบุว่า ภูเก็ตยังคงเป็นตลาด Branded Residences ที่ใหญ่ที่สุดของประเทศไทย และเป็นหนึ่งในตลาดที่เติบโตเร็วที่สุดในเอเชีย จากความต้องการของผู้ซื้อที่ให้ความสำคัญกับ branded management, lifestyle environment และคุณภาพการบริหารจัดการในระยะยา.

ตลาดอสังหาฯ ได้รับแรงหนุนจากการเติบโตของภาคท่องเที่ยว การพัฒนาโครงสร้างพื้นฐาน เช่น การขยายสนามบิน รวมถึงโรงพยาบาลและโรงเรียนนานาชาติ นายฐิติวัฒน์ คูวิจิตรสุวรรณ ประธานเจ้าหน้าที่บริหาร บริษัท Capstone Asset เปิดเผยว่า ความต้องการที่พักอาศัยระดับบนของภูเก็ตที่กำลังก้าวเข้าสู่ยุคใหม่ของอสังหาริมทรัพย์ลักชัวรี่ โดยผู้ซื้อมองหาวิถีชีวิตที่สะท้อนตัวตน รสนิยมและประสบการณ์การอยู่อาศัยที่แตกต่าง ทั้งนี้ ผู้บริโภคยุคใหม่ให้ความสำคัญกับ Character, Culture และ Branded Experience มากพอๆ กับทำเลหรือการลงทุน บริษัทจึงมองเห็นโอกาสในการนำเสนอ PEYLAA Phuket, Autograph Collection Residences โดยล่าสุดมียอดขายกว่า 600 ล้านบาท ซึ่งมาจากความต้องการทั้งจากชาวไทยและต่างชาติที่มองหาคุณภาพการใช้ชีวิตระยะยาว ซึ่งภูเก็ตยังเป็นจุดหมายปลายทางด้านไลฟ์สไตล์และอสังหาริมทรัพย์ รวมทั้งยังมีการเติบโตของ Luxury Lifestyle Living ที่ผู้บริโภคยุคใหม่ให้ความสำคัญกับ Character, Culture และ Branded Experience มากพอๆ กับทำเลหรือการลงทุน นายฐิติวัฒน์ กล่าวต่อไปอีกว่า ภูเก็ตกำลังเข้าสู่จุดเปลี่ยนสำคัญ จาก World-Class Tourism Destination ไปสู่‘Global Coastal Lifestyle City ที่สามารถดึงดูดทั้งนักลงทุน กลุ่มผู้อยู่อาศัยระยะยาว (Long-stay residents) และครอบครัวนานาชาติจากทั่วโลก ดังนั้น ภูเก็ตจึง daganganกับเมืองท่องเที่ยวในประเทศไทย แต่กำลังแข่งขันกับ Lifestyle Destinations ระดับโลก และสิ่งที่ผู้คนมองหา คือคุณภาพชีวิต ประสบการณ์ และความรู้สึกว่าที่นี่คือบ้าน (sense of belonging) ซึ่งเป็นปัจจัยสำคัญของโครงการ PEYLAA Phuket ข้อมูลจาก C9 Hotelworks ระบุว่า ภูเก็ตยังคงเป็นตลาด Branded Residences ที่ใหญ่ที่สุดของประเทศไทย และเป็นหนึ่งในตลาดที่เติบโตเร็วที่สุดในเอเชีย จากความต้องการของผู้ซื้อที่ให้ความสำคัญกับ branded management, lifestyle environment และคุณภาพการบริหารจัดการในระยะยา





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Thai Real Estate Industry Tourism Development Infrastructure Development Luxury Residences Branded Residences Lifestyle Environment Long-Term Management Quality International Schools Tourism Investment Competition Among Lifestyle Destinations

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