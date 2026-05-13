Fidelity International and Chainlink Collaborate for Institutional Liquidity Fund NAV Tokenization on ZKsync

Fidelity International, a leading asset management firm with assets under management totaling over $8.60 billion, has partnered with Chainlink and Sygnum, a top Digital Asset Bank, to tokenize the Net Asset Value (NAV) of Institutional Liquidity Fund with a value of $6.90 billion and bring it onto the ZKsync blockchain on Ethereum, increasing transparency and providing institutional investors with real-time NAV access. This collaboration is a significant step for major traditional banks in adopting blockchain technology for operational use. Sygnum has also secured the tokenization of $50 million in reserves of Matter Labs (a Fidelity International subsidiary) on the EthZkSync blockchain, which will include Fidelity International's tokens on ZKsync, which is part of the Chainlink SCALE. Additionally, Fidelity International has continued its initiatives to tokenize assets, launching a Digital Interest Token (FDIT) fund, which raised over $203.70 billion in assets, on the Ethereum blockchain in September 2018. The growing popularity of this model with Fidelity International, a major fund, and the increasing demand for real-time, transparent access to data from institutional investors and other market participants are likely to drive the use of LINK and ETH, respectively, in the future.

Fidelity International และ Chainlink ที่เป็นธนาคารสินทรัพย์ดิจิทัลระดับโลกได้ร่วมมือกันเพื่อนำข้อมูลมูลค่าทรัพย์สินสุทธิของ Institutional Liquidity Fund มูลค่า 6,900 ล้านดอลลาร์เข้าสู่ Blockchain ในฐานะ Oracle ของ Chainlink โดยจะใช้ ZKsync ซึ่งเป็น Layer-2 บน Ethereum ซึ่งช่วยเพิ่มความโปร่งใสและให้นักลงทุนสถาบันเข้าถึงข้อมูลย้อนหลังได้ทันที นับเป็นก้าวสำคัญที่สถาบันการเงินแบบดั้งเดิมรายใหญ่เปิดรับโครงสร้างพื้นฐาน Blockchain ในการดำเนินงานจริง ส่วน Sygnum จะทำการโทเคนไนซ์เงินสำรองของบริษัท Matter Labs มูลค่า 50 ล้านดอลลาร์ในกองทุนตลาดเงินของ Fidelity International โดยจะออก token บน ZKsync ซึ่งเป็นสมาชิกของ Chainlink SCALE ซึ่งจะถูกบันทึกบน Blockchain ข้อมูล NAV จะถูกบันทึกอย่างแม่นยำและปลอดภัย ทำให้ Sygnum รวมถึงลูกค้าและผู้ร่วมตลาดรายอื่นสามารถตรวจสอบมูลค่าสินทรัพย์ได้แบบ real-time โดยไม่ต้องพึ่งตัวกลางแบบเดิม ส่วนของ Chainlink อย่าง LINK น่าจะได้รับอานิสงส์จากการใช้งานจริงที่เพิ่มขึ้นในอนาคตเนื่องจากการขยายตัวของโมเดลนี้โดยล่าสุด Fidelity International เปิดตัวกองทุน Market Interest Token (FDIT) ซึ่งเป็นกองทุนตลาดเงินโทเคนบน Ethereum ช่วยเพิ่มโอกาสในการเติบโตของ FDIT และ Chainlin.

Fidelity International และ Chainlink ที่เป็นธนาคารสินทรัพย์ดิจิทัลระดับโลกได้ร่วมมือกันเพื่อนำข้อมูลมูลค่าทรัพย์สินสุทธิของ Institutional Liquidity Fund มูลค่า 6,900 ล้านดอลลาร์เข้าสู่ Blockchain ในฐานะ Oracle ของ Chainlink โดยจะใช้ ZKsync ซึ่งเป็น Layer-2 บน Ethereum ซึ่งช่วยเพิ่มความโปร่งใสและให้นักลงทุนสถาบันเข้าถึงข้อมูลย้อนหลังได้ทันที นับเป็นก้าวสำคัญที่สถาบันการเงินแบบดั้งเดิมรายใหญ่เปิดรับโครงสร้างพื้นฐาน Blockchain ในการดำเนินงานจริง ส่วน Sygnum จะทำการโทเคนไนซ์เงินสำรองของบริษัท Matter Labs มูลค่า 50 ล้านดอลลาร์ในกองทุนตลาดเงินของ Fidelity International โดยจะออก token บน ZKsync ซึ่งเป็นสมาชิกของ Chainlink SCALE ซึ่งจะถูกบันทึกบน Blockchain ข้อมูล NAV จะถูกบันทึกอย่างแม่นยำและปลอดภัย ทำให้ Sygnum รวมถึงลูกค้าและผู้ร่วมตลาดรายอื่นสามารถตรวจสอบมูลค่าสินทรัพย์ได้แบบ real-time โดยไม่ต้องพึ่งตัวกลางแบบเดิม ส่วนของ Chainlink อย่าง LINK น่าจะได้รับอานิสงส์จากการใช้งานจริงที่เพิ่มขึ้นในอนาคตเนื่องจากการขยายตัวของโมเดลนี้โดยล่าสุด Fidelity International เปิดตัวกองทุน Market Interest Token (FDIT) ซึ่งเป็นกองทุนตลาดเงินโทเคนบน Ethereum ช่วยเพิ่มโอกาสในการเติบโตของ FDIT และ Chainlin





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Blockchain NAV Tokenization Institutional Liquidity Fund Ethereum Zakcyphr Chainlink Sygnum

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