EXPO Meals 2019 - Beyond Food Experience

The industry-leading EXPO Meals platform facilitates connections among food industry professionals, entrepreneurs, startups, wholesalers, retailers, and buyers from around the world, fostering innovative, growth-oriented businesses through the theme of 'Beyond Food Experience.' This year's stand-out highlights include 'bigger, better, bolder' opportunities for food businesses, making their attendance a must-have for any food-related professional. Featuring the IMPACT FORUM HALL 4 extension, this year's FOOD FOR THOUGHT Expo brings innovative, cutting-edge solutions, startups, and exhibitors from 56 countries, representing various regions such as Asia-Pacific, ASEAN, Europe, Americas, Latin America, Middle East, and Oceania.

ของอุตสาหกรรมอาหารที่เชื่อมต่อระหว่างผู้ผลิตผู้ประกอบการสตาร์ทอัพ ได้พบกับคู่ค้าผู้จัดจำหน่ายธุรกิจค้าปลีก และผู้ซื้อจากทั่วโลกได้พบปะเจรจาและเชื่อมต่อความสำเร็จด้วยกัน ภายใต้แนวคิด ‘Beyond Food Experience’ สร้างประสบการณ์รอบด้านเพื่อเติมเต็มคุณค่าให้กับธุรกิจเติบโตสู่ความสำเร็จ ซึ่งในปีนี้มีความน่าสนใจที่ ‘ใหญ่ขึ้น - ดีขึ้น – เข้มข้นขึ้น’ ที่นักธุรกิจเกี่ยวกับอาหารจะพลาดไม่ได้!

ร่วมกับ หอการค้าไทย และโคโลญเมสเซ่ ประเทศเยอรมนี ในปีนี้ได้ขยายพื้นที่จัดแสดงไปยัง IMPACT FORUM HALL 4 สำหรับจัดแสดงสินค้านวัตกรรมสินค้าแห่งอนาคต และสตาร์ทอัพ จึงมีพื้นที่จัดงานครอบคลุมอาคาร 1-12 รวม 140,000 ตรม.

จัดแสดงสินค้าอาหารอย่างครบครัน 9 โซน ได้แก่ระหว่างนักธุรกิจ ผู้ซื้อ และคู่ค้า ได้มาพบกับผู้ผลิตและผู้ประกอบการไทย และนานาชาติเกือบ 3,600 บริษัทจากกว่า 56 ประเทศ ครอบคลุมภูมิภาคเอเชียตะวันออก อาเซียน ยุโรป อเมริกา ล่าตินอเมริกา ตะวันออกกลาง และออสเตรเลีย ซึ่งล้วนแต่เป็น Exhibitor ที่มีศักยภาพสูง พร้อมสินค้า และนวัตกรรมใหม่ ๆ จึงทำให้แต่ละปีได้รับการตอบรับจาก Trade Visitor ทั่วโลกเข้าชมงานเป็นจำนวนมากเพื่อค้นหาสินค้า ค้นหาพันธมิตร สร้างความร่วมมือ และเชื่อมโยงเครือข่ายธุรกิจเพื่อขยายโอกาสสร้างความ สำเร็จใหม่ ๆ ในอนาคตจัดขึ้น 26-30 พฤษภาคมนี้ ที่อาคาร 1-12 อิมแพ็ค เมืองทองธานี โดยเปิดเจรจาธุรกิจ 26 – 29 พฤษภาคม 2569 (10.00 – 18.00 น.

) ส่วนวันที่ 30 พฤษภาคม 2569 จะเปิดเจรจาธุรกิจและจำหน่ายปลีกสำหรับประชาชนทั่วไป (10.00-18.00 น. ) สำหรับผู้ประกอบการและคู่ค้าที่สนใจชมงาน สามารถคลิกลงทะเบียนล่วงหน้าเพื่อรับบัตรชมงานฟรีที่ '3 มูลนิธิระดับประเทศ' นำโดย 'ดร.

มานะ นิมิตรมงคล' ประธาน ACT, 'วิชา มหาคุณ' และ 'พลอากาศเอก วีรวิทย์ คงศักดิ์' ประกาศจับมือคณะกรรมการร่วมภาคเอกชน 3 สถาบัน หรือ กกร. ร่วมต้านโกง ภายใต้ม็อตโต้ดุดัน 'ทนไม่ไหวแล้วโว้ย'ราคาน้ำมันพรุ่งนี้ (18 พ.

ค. 69) อัปเดต ราคาน้ำมันล่าสุด จากสถานีบริการขนาดใหญ่ มีทั้งราคาน้ำมัน ดีเซล เบนซิน และ แก๊สโซฮอล์ ด่วน!

'ศาล รธน. ' รับคำร้อง 'สส. ฝ่ายค้าน' ขอให้วินิจฉัย พ. ร.

ก. กู้เงิน 4 แสนล้าน ขัดรัฐธรรมนูญหรือไม่ สั่ง ครม. จัดทำคำชี้แจงภายใน 7 วัน ด่วน!

'ศาล รธน. ' รับคำร้อง 'สส. ฝ่ายค้าน' ขอให้วินิจฉัย พ. ร.

ก. กู้เงิน 4 แสนล้าน ขัดรัฐธรรมนูญหรือไม่ สั่ง ครม. จัดทำคำชี้แจงภายใน 7 วัน เตรียมถกคณะใหญ่อีกครั้ง 4 มิ. ย. นี





nnanews / 🏆 64. in TH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Exhibition Fair Conference Event Ventures Startup Food Industry Entrepreneur Innovative Coffee Table Book Total Solar Eclipse Thailand Thailand Expo & Event Center IMPACT FORUM HALL 4 Free Exhibition Business Opportunity Coffee Table Book

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