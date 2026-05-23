ETH Dives Down 4.07% As Market Concerns Flare

Ethereum (ETH) witnessed a significant decline on May 23rd, shedding 4.07% from its opening price of $2,132 to close at $2,034.15. The price's plummet to the psychological $2,100 level and subsequent approach to the $1,940 base of the 14-week RSI adds to the informational value. A rise in volume from 12-million to the current 1.2-billion BTC trades within a 24-hour period suggests an undercurrent of significant selling pressure. The conversation continues to swirl around the authenticity of the falling price driven by pressure on long positions from major players. The SMV of ETH is currently $2.46-billion, with increased volume acting as a bullish indicator. However, the absence of a positive environment for ETH signals is concerning for investors.

ETH ดิ่งลง 4.07% แตะ $2,034.15 ในวันที่ 23 พ. ค.

โดยราคาหลุดระดับจิตวิทยา $2,100 และเข้าใกล้ฐานของกรอบการแกว่งตัว 14 สัปดาห์ที่บริเวณ $1,940 ข้อมูลออนเชนชี้ให้เห็นการเคลื่อนไหวของกระเป๋าเงินรายใหญ่ไปยังเว็บกระดานเทรดก่อนราคาจะร่วง สอดคล้องกับแรงขายที่เพิ่มสูงขึ้นในช่วง 48 ชั่วโมงที่ผ่านมา ปริมาณการซื้อขายใน 24 ชั่วโมงอยู่ที่ 1.2 หมื่นล้านดอลลาร์ สูงกว่าค่าเฉลี่ยปกติ บ่งชี้ว่าการร่วงรอบนี้มีแรงขายจริงหนุนหลัง ไม่ใช่แค่ความผันผวนปกติการที่ ETH หลุดระดับ $2,100 และเข้าใกล้ฐานของกรอบ $1,940 ภายใต้แรงขายจากเจ้ามือถือเป็นสัญญาณเชิงลบ หากกรอบล่างถูกทดสอบและไม่สามารถดีดตัวกลับได้ แรงขายอาจขยายตัวออกไปอี





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