ECB's Isabel Schnabel: Digital Euro as Best Response to Stablecoins, Highlighting Risks and Benefits

ECB's Isabel Schnabel has expressed concerns about the risks and benefits of stablecoins, warning that they pose threats to financial stability and monetary policy. Schnabel highlights three main risks associated with stablecoins: bank runs, disruption of interest rate transmission mechanism, and strengthening of the US dollar. She also argues that the benefits often associated with stablecoins primarily stem from the underlying blockchain technology rather than the specific nature of stablecoins themselves. This statement comes a day after Fed Governor Christopher Waller expressed skepticism towards CBDC and called it 'meaningless', highlighting a stark contrast in perspectives between the two major central banks. The ECB's clear stance on stablecoins and CBDC suggests that Europe is not merely 'watching' them but is actively working towards replacing them with a digital euro, indicating a long-term commitment to this initiative.

NEW: ECB 's Isabel Schnabel says a digital euro is the best response to stablecoins , warning they pose risks to financial stability and monetary policy.

Schnabel highlights three main risks associated with stablecoins: one, the risk of bank runs during volatile market conditions as stablecoin holders may collectively redeem their tokens simultaneously; two, the potential disruption of ECB's interest rate transmission mechanism due to the flow of funds from traditional banking systems to unregulated stablecoin platforms; and three, the strengthening of the US dollar in the international arena as most stablecoins are pegged to the US dollar, leading to increased influence of the US currency.

In addition, Schnabel argues that the benefits often associated with stablecoins primarily stem from the underlying blockchain technology rather than the specific nature of stablecoins themselves. This statement comes a day after Fed Governor Christopher Waller expressed skepticism towards CBDC and called it 'meaningless', highlighting a stark contrast in perspectives between the two major central banks.

The ECB's clear stance on stablecoins and CBDC suggests that Europe is not merely 'watching' them but is actively working towards replacing them with a digital euro, indicating a long-term commitment to this initiative.

The future developments to watch include the potential use of MiCA to further regulate stablecoin dollars in the Eurozone and the possibility of Tether's continued reluctance to enter the European market or eventually applying for a license





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ECB Isabel Schnabel Digital Euro Stablecoins Risks Benefits Blockchain Technology Mica Tether Fed Christopher Waller CBDC

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