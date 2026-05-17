EBOLA CASE SUSPECTED - HUMAN-TO-HUMAN TRANSMISSION STILL POSSIBLE

A new study shows evidence of human-to-human transmission of the Ebola virus among individuals who had fully recovered from the disease - detectable up to 7 weeks after signs improve. This means that even after experiencing their final symptoms, individuals with Ebola remain infectious and pose a risk to others. ... In terms of transmission risks, it's vital that any kind of contact with patients who are unwell should be avoided and the disease should be taken very seriously, even during the recovery phase.

มีหลักฐานว่า ในผู้ชายที่หายจากการติดเชื้อแล้วยังสามารถแพร่เชื้อไปสู่คนปกติผ่านทางน้ำหล่อเลี้ยงอสุจิได้ (semen) นานถึง 7 สัปดาห์หลังจากหายป่วย การศึกษาในผู้ป่วยที่ติดเชื้อจากห้องปฏิบัติการ สามารถตรวจพบเชื้ออีโบลาในน้ำอสุจิได้ ในวันที่ 61 หลังเริ่มป่วยแต่ไม่พบในวันที่ 76 หลังเริ่มป่วย แต่สำหรับผู้หญิง ปัจจุบันยังไม่มีข้อมูลสนับสนุนที่เพียงพอ เช่นเดียวกับการแพร่เชื้อทางอากาศ ความเสี่ยงสูงสุด คือ การสัมผัสกับผู้ป่วยโดยไม่สวมเครื่องป้องกันร่างกายในช่วงป่วยระยะสุดท้าย เมื่อผู้ป่วยกำลังอาเจียน ถ่ายเหลว หรือเลือดออกและระหว่างการเผา การติดเชื้อในโรงพยาบาลพบได้บ่อย ผู้ป่วยอีโบลาที่ติดเชื้อจากเข็มและกระบอกฉีดยาที่ไม่ได้ผ่านการฆ่าเชื้ออย่างถูกต้องโรคอีโบลาเป็นโรคติดเชื้อเฉียบพลันที่มีอาการรุนแรง ระยะเวลาตั้งแต่ได้รับเชื้อ จนกระทั่งแสดงอาการของโรค (Incubation period) โดยเฉลี่ยประมาณ 8-10 วันในช่วง 2-21 วัน อาการเริ่มจากอาการ dry symptoms ได้แก่ ไข้ ปวดศีรษะ ปวดเมื่อยตามตัว อ่อนเพลีย หมดแรง และจะมาถึง wet symptoms ได้แก่ ปวดท้อง คลื่นไส้ อาเจียน ถ่ายเหลว อาการอื่นๆ เช่น ตาแดง ผื่นนูนแดงขึ้นตามลำตัว (maculopapular rash) และอาการหนักสุดคือสะอึก นอกจากนี้ อ่อนเพลีย Dersom also have blood loss in other organs with liver and pancreas damage can occur Decreased blood pressure Central nervous system symptoms and multiple organ failure can occur possible outcom.

มีหลักฐานว่า ในผู้ชายที่หายจากการติดเชื้อแล้วยังสามารถแพร่เชื้อไปสู่คนปกติผ่านทางน้ำหล่อเลี้ยงอสุจิได้ (semen) นานถึง 7 สัปดาห์หลังจากหายป่วย การศึกษาในผู้ป่วยที่ติดเชื้อจากห้องปฏิบัติการ สามารถตรวจพบเชื้ออีโบลาในน้ำอสุจิได้ ในวันที่ 61 หลังเริ่มป่วยแต่ไม่พบในวันที่ 76 หลังเริ่มป่วย แต่สำหรับผู้หญิง ปัจจุบันยังไม่มีข้อมูลสนับสนุนที่เพียงพอ เช่นเดียวกับการแพร่เชื้อทางอากาศ ความเสี่ยงสูงสุด คือ การสัมผัสกับผู้ป่วยโดยไม่สวมเครื่องป้องกันร่างกายในช่วงป่วยระยะสุดท้าย เมื่อผู้ป่วยกำลังอาเจียน ถ่ายเหลว หรือเลือดออกและระหว่างการเผา การติดเชื้อในโรงพยาบาลพบได้บ่อย ผู้ป่วยอีโบลาที่ติดเชื้อจากเข็มและกระบอกฉีดยาที่ไม่ได้ผ่านการฆ่าเชื้ออย่างถูกต้องโรคอีโบลาเป็นโรคติดเชื้อเฉียบพลันที่มีอาการรุนแรง ระยะเวลาตั้งแต่ได้รับเชื้อ จนกระทั่งแสดงอาการของโรค (Incubation period) โดยเฉลี่ยประมาณ 8-10 วันในช่วง 2-21 วัน อาการเริ่มจากอาการ dry symptoms ได้แก่ ไข้ ปวดศีรษะ ปวดเมื่อยตามตัว อ่อนเพลีย หมดแรง และจะมาถึง wet symptoms ได้แก่ ปวดท้อง คลื่นไส้ อาเจียน ถ่ายเหลว อาการอื่นๆ เช่น ตาแดง ผื่นนูนแดงขึ้นตามลำตัว (maculopapular rash) และอาการหนักสุดคือสะอึก นอกจากนี้ อ่อนเพลีย Dersom also have blood loss in other organs with liver and pancreas damage can occur Decreased blood pressure Central nervous system symptoms and multiple organ failure can occur possible outcom





Thansettakij / 🏆 23. in TH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ebola Virus Human-To-Human Transmission Recovery Phase Infectious Transmission Risk

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nakhomachaya Baka: Kaewprivatee Klanupoucha Maeu nee Khuakea Manuihivat Wichaayom Sratprachav massage moeiharn deuh nae khoon rutakhap khi cruiseuaoThe evolution of human morality may have started when humans first began to harness the power of fire, with the first fire they came across likely a volcanic discharge that caused trees and animals to catch fire. Overwhelmed by fear, they took it into the caves, hoping it wouldn't do any harm. They might have been curious about the strange hot smell that arose when they touched it. Then, they started to eat it. As they discovered that fire gave a delightful or better taste to food, they learned to preserve it in areas that lightning struck to keep warm and cook their food. Over time, they developed the ability to strike sparks through friction with sticks and eventually discovered iron ore fire, which took thousands of years from the time humans emerged from the cave and built huts away from caves. The invention of language eventually brought humanity to the next level of intellectual growth.

Read more »

Dr. Koboschikh Warns of Uncertainties Ahead for US-Iran Tensions: A 'Calm Before the Storm'?The news text discusses the ongoing tensions between the US and Iran and the possibility of a 'calm before the storm.' The author, Dr. Koboschikh, a member of the Bank of Bangkok and FETCO, highlights the lack of a resolution and the potential for a new wave of instability in the region. He also mentions the possible impacts on the global oil market and financial markets in the US. Lastly, the author provides advice for the Thai business community to prepare for changing geopolitical situations.

Read more »

นายกฯ เผยคนขับรถไฟ-รถเมล์สภาพจิตใจแย่มาก เล็งขุดอุโมงค์จุดตัดรถไฟนายกรัฐมนตรี เผย ผู้ประสบอุบัติเหตุรถไฟชนรถเมล์สภาพจิตใจแย่มากสั่ง ผู้ว่าฯ รฟท.-ขสมก. เยียวยาให้มากที่สุดเท่าที่จะทำได้ การสอบสวนเหตุการณ์ให้ ตร.ดูแล ขณะที่เล็งขุดอุโมงค์ จุดตัดแยกรถไฟ ลดความเสี่ยงเกิดอุบัติเหตุ ลั่นจะไม่รับความเสี่ยง Human Error

Read more »

WHO: Bundibugyo Virus Outbreak in Congo, No Approved Vaccines or TreatmentsThe World Health Organization (WHO) has declared an unusual situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo due to an outbreak of Bundibugyo virus, a strain of Ebola virus. The situation is considered not a pandemic emergency but a global health emergency. The outbreak has spread across the border and into major cities. The virus has no approved vaccines or treatments, and the response is limited to containment measures and supportive care.

Read more »

นายกฯ สั่ง รฟท.-ขสมก.เยียวยาผู้บาดเจ็บ-ผู้เสียชีวิต เต็มที่นายอนุทิน ชาญวีรกูล นายกรัฐมนตรี กล่าวหลังเข้าเยี่ยมอาการผู้บาดเจ็บจากเหตุการณ์รถไฟชนรถเมล์ ที่แยกมักกะสัน เล็งขุดอุโมงค์จุดตัดแยกรถไฟ ลดความเสี่ยงเกิดอุบัติเหตุ พร้อมระบุว่าไม่ยอมรับความเสี่ยง human Error และสั่งให้ ผู้ว่า รฟท.-ขสมก. เยียวยาให้มากที่สุด อีกทั้งยังเผยถึงการเยียวยาผู้บาดเจ็บว่า ให้แนวทางกับ ขสมก.

Read more »