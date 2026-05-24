Ethereum Foundation เตรียมปรับเปลี่ยนมาตรการดำเนินงาน ลดการขาย ETH และเน้น Staking

Ethereum Foundation (EF) กำลังปรับเปลี่ยนทิศทางการดำเนินงานไปสู่รูปแบบที่กระชับและมีประสิทธิภาพมากขึ้น โดยลดการเน้นขยายระบบนิเวศและลดบทบาทในการควบคุมกลาง พร้อมระบุว่า EF เตรียมลดการขาย ETH น้อยลงและเน้น Staking เพื่อสร้างรายได้แทน

EF วางแผนขาย ETH น้อยลง โดยปัจจุบันถือครอง ETH ต่ำกว่า 0.1% ของอุปทานทั้งหมด ส่วนหนึ่งเพราะนำ ETH ราว 70,000 เหรียญไป Staking เพื่อสร้างรายได้แทนการขายVitalik Buterin ผู้ร่วมก่อตั้ง Ethereum ได้ออกมาประกาศว่า Ethereum Foundation (EF) กำลังปรับเปลี่ยนทิศทางการดำเนินงานไปสู่รูปแบบที่กระชับและมี ประสิทธิภาพ มากขึ้น โดยลดการเน้นขยาย ระบบนิเวศ และลดบทบาทในการ ควบคุมกลาง พร้อมระบุว่า EF วางแผนจะขาย ETH น้อยลงด้วย ปัจจุบัน Ethereum Foundation ถือครอง ETH ไม่เกิน 0.

1% ของอุปทานทั้งหมด ซึ่งลดลงมากจากระดับก่อนหน้า..





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Gadgets Ethereum Foundation Staking การขาย ETH ระบบนิเวศ ควบคุมกลาง ประสิทธิภาพ การลาออกของนักพัฒนา ลดทีมงาน ค่าใช้จ่ายดำเนินงาน ภาวะซ้ำกัน Ruok กันดรดดิ้งซัพพลาย

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