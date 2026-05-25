Essential's Bug Bounty Team Received Only $4,000 for a Bug Worth Over $800 Million

A bug bounty team at Essential received only $4,000 for a bug worth over $800 million, which is much lower than the industry standard. The team's behavior was criticized for downplaying the bug's value and not giving proper credit to the researcher who fixed it.

Which channel was hacked is that the bug freeze of the chain that if released, the TVL (Total Value Locked) worth more than 800 million dollars or about 2.5 trillion baht is at risk of being stolen easily by the thief.

But the team that responded to the bug bounty only received a reward of 4,000 dollars or about 100,000 baht, which is much lower than the industry standard. The person in charge complained that "white hat hackers always lose" and that the behavior of the team was very embarrassing.

Essential opened a chat to clarify that the project team tried to downplay the bug worth millions of dollars to just "Web2 bugs" on the Bugcrowd platform to pay the lowest possible head fee. Moreover, after fixing the bug, the team stopped answering emails and had to go to Discord to claim their rights.

No thanks were given. The person in charge announced that he would not help find bugs anymore.

This incident caused netizens to be divided, with one user named Miles warning that "at least you don't have to be vigilant or scared like hackers" and that "the $800m is not the company's money, but the money that users have deposited. The project itself may not have enough money to pay the $250k bounty to the white hat hacker.

" Essential refuted Miles's argument by using the example of the Mezo project, which paid 50,000 dollars for a bug worth 1.8 million dollars to a researcher, proving that there are still good and honest projects in the industry





siamblockchain / 🏆 37. in TH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bug Bounty Essential White Hat Hackers Black Hat Hackers Mezo Bugcrowd Total Value Locked (TVL) Ethereum Ethereum Classic

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Yamaha Motor Thailand Launches 'Ahlai Thai Year 14' Campaign with Prizes Worth Over 1.79 Million BahtThe campaign offers exclusive benefits for independent motorcycle repair shops that use genuine Yamaha parts and YAMALUBE products. Participants can enter by sticking a sticker on their shop or filling in a coupon with their shop details. Winners will be announced on the Yamaha Motor Thailand website.

Read more »

ระบบ LPR และ AFIS เตรียมตรวจสอบพฤติกรรม 'รถยนต์ที่กระทำผิดกฎหมาย' และระบบ AI สแกนใบหน้าควบคุมอาชญากรรมกองบัญชาการกองทัพไทย จัดพิธีส่งมอบหน้าที่หัวหน้าคณะผู้สังเกตการณ์อาเซียนประจำประเทศไทย (ASEAN Observer Team-Thailand) เพื่อปฐมนิเทศการปฏิบัติภารกิจ

Read more »

Thai Help Thai Project: Focus on Boosting Economy and Living Costs ReliefA government initiative to support the public's living costs and boost local businesses, while reaching a target of 30 million participants by end-September.

Read more »

Thai Help Thai Pluss Sign-up Extended to 30 Million Sorts for Thai CitizensThe application window for the Thai Help Thai Pluss program is now extended to the end of May 2569, involving Thai citizens aged 18 years and above, possessing a valid national ID card, not a beneficiary of the State Disability Pension Scheme, and not having been debarred from other government-backed schemes.

Read more »

RAIN : A Korean pop star who has been in industry about 28 yearsRain of SBS Aeriesoda was awarded 'value worth million' and refused his first eye operation, wearing twin shirts when making music, and had a wife and two children. Initiatives during World Cup and basketball game. Men always praise him for Korean pop legends.

Read more »

Thai Plus First Registration: Two Cases, 10 Million Rights Received, 8 Million Rights LeftThe Minister of the Office of the Prime Minister spoke about the first registration of the Thai Plus program, stating that there are two cases for registration. The first case is for those who have already used their rights, who can immediately confirm their rights online. The second case is for those who have not participated in the Thai Plus program, who will have to wait for the confirmation of their rights to be sent to the Ministry of Finance through the online system. It may take up to 3 days for the verification process. The Minister also mentioned that after 25 minutes of opening registration, 10 million rights have been received, and there are still 8 million rights left. The number of people waiting for the verification of their rights is 3 days. The system has already reserved the rights for those who pass the verification process. If the verification process is completed, it will be considered as a person who has received the rights. The Minister also admitted that there have been many complaints from the public, stating that the poor and the poor have not received the rights, and the poor have not received the rights. Therefore, it is believed that it is time to review the rights of 13.2 million people. The Ministry of Finance will survey those who are not in the 13.2 million rights to determine who is below the poverty line. The survey will be conducted in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security or the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security. The survey results will be sent to the Ministry of Finance to be used as a benchmark for various things, such as annual income, land ownership, and whether they are entrepreneurs or not. It is expected to take about 2 months for the first 2 months of the program to use the number of people holding the rights of 13.2 million before making any changes. If there is clear information, it will be mentioned.

Read more »