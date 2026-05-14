Elizabeth Warren Cautions Against CLARITY Act, Warns It Will 'Destroy Economy'

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren has strongly opposed the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act (CLARITY Act), which aims to increase transparency in the cryptocurrency market. In a speech during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on May 14, 2026, Warren warned that the act would 'destroy the economy' by 'pulling more of the economy into crypto.' Warren also proposed an amendment to increase investor protection for retirement funds and crypto-related assets, but it was not adopted.

วุฒิสมาชิก Elizabeth Warren คัดค้าน CLARITY Act ในการประชุมคณะกรรมาธิการวุฒิสภาด้านการธนาคาร เมื่อวันที่ 14 พ.

ค. 2026 เตือนว่ากฎหมายนี้จะ ‘ทำลายระบบเศรษฐกิจ’ โดยดึงกิจกรรมทางเศรษฐกิจเข้าสู่คริปโตมากขึ้น Warren ยื่นข้อแก้ไขเพิ่มเติมหมายเลข 74 เพื่อเพิ่มการคุ้มครองนักลงทุนสำหรับกองทุนเกษียณอายุและกองทุนบำนาญ แต่ข้อแก้ไขดังกล่าวไม่ผ่านการพิจารณา แม้ CLARITY Act ผ่านคณะกรรมาธิการวุฒิสภาแล้ว แต่การต่อต้านจากฝ่ายเดโมแครตยังคงเป็นอุปสรรคในการโหวตเต็มสภาการคัดค้านของ Warren เป็นสัญญาณความเสี่ยงด้านกฎระเบียบในระยะสั้น แต่เธอเป็นนักวิจารณ์คริปโตที่เป็นที่รู้จักอยู่แล้ว และ CLARITY Act ได้ผ่านคณะกรรมาธิการไปแล้ว การคัดค้านของเธอเพียงคนเดียวจึงไม่น่าจะส่งผลกระทบต่อราคาคริปโตอย่างมีนัยสำคัญในระยะสั้





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