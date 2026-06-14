Eleanor Terrett: Passing CLARITY Act by July 4 'Practically Impossible'

Eleanor Terrett, a prominent crypto journalist and owner of the news outlet 'Crypto in America', announced that passing the CLARITY Act by July 4 is 'practically impossible' due to the urgency of the situation. She mentioned that in just two weeks, the Senate would have to pass all five hurdles simultaneously: finding consensus on ethics, merging multiple bills into one, securing 60 votes in the Senate, and passing both chambers. Despite the White House's unwavering stance, Terrett contradicted the administration's confidence in the CLARITY Act, stating that the bill is likely to pass this year, despite the challenges.

Eleanor Terrett , a prominent crypto journalist and owner of the news outlet ' Crypto in America', announced on June 13, 2026 that passing the CLARITY Act by July 4 is 'practically impossible' due to the urgency of the situation.

She mentioned that in just two weeks, the Senate would have to pass all five hurdles simultaneously: finding consensus on ethics, merging multiple bills into one, securing 60 votes in the Senate, and passing both chambers. Despite the White House's unwavering stance, Terrett, who has closely followed the legislation all year, contradicted the administration's confidence in the CLARITY Act.

The CLARITY Act passed the Financial Services Committee 15-9 on May 14, but it still needs to pass the full Senate with 60 votes, the budget process, and the president's signature. The prolonged delay in the CLARITY Act has often pressured the crypto market, as investors waiting for clearer legal guidelines may postpone their investment decisions.

However, Terrett believes that the bill is likely to pass this year, despite the challenges





siamblockchain / 🏆 37. in TH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Eleanor Terrett Crypto In America Clarity Act Practically Impossible Urgency Consensus Ethics Merging Bills 60 Votes Both Chambers White House Administration Confidence Bill Market Pressure Investors Legal Guidelines Investment Decisions Prolonged Delay Year Challenges

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

คณะกรรมาธิการสภาผู้แทนราษฎร เดินหน้าปราบคอร์รัปชัน mediante ระบบตรวจสอบเข้มแข็ง และการมีส่วนร่วมของประชาชนนายอาสพลธ์ สรรณ์ไตรภพ ประธานคณะกรรมาธิการการป้องกันและปราบปรามการทุจริตประพฤติมิชอบ สภาผู้แทนราษฎร แสดงแผนการทำงานร่วมกับทุกภาคส่วน การส่งเสริมการแจ้งเบาะแสผ่านแพลตฟอร์ม ACT Ai และการผลักดันเรื่องร้องเรียนที่มีหลักฐานเข้าระบบ พร้อมกำหนดкประชุมพิจารณาหล Aggregate ประเด็นการทุจริต 7 เรื่องและกรณีสหกรณ์ออมทรัพย์รถไฟ บ่อนการพนันสัตหีบ

Read more »

อาสพลธ์ ชี้ ปราบโกงให้ได้ผล ต้องมีระบบให้ประชาชนมีส่วนร่วมนายอาสพลธ์ สรรณ์ไตรภพ สส.ศรีสะเกษ ประธานกรรมาธิการป้องกันและปราบปรามการทุจริต ระบุว่า การปราบโกงให้ได้ผลต้องอาศัย 3 ส่วนร่วมกันคือ รัฐสภา ภาคประชาสังคม และประชาชน พร้อมผลักดันให้เรื่องร้องเรียนเข้าสู่การพิจารณารวดเร็ว และสนับสนุนให้ความรู้ช่องทางแจ้งเบาะแส เช่น แพลตฟอร์ม ACT Ai

Read more »