Daniel G. de Leon: The Future of Cancer Treatment in China

The news text explores the potential of a new concept in cancer treatment in China, which involves utilizing the microbiome in the gut, particularly the 'good bacteria' found in the intestines. While it may seem unconventional to ensure the survival of a small part of the body such as the gut ecosystem to treat cancer, it holds great promise and is currently being studied and tested.

ที่ผมเคยไปดูงานที่เมืองฉางโจว ประเทศจีนมา ท่านบอกว่าเป็นแนวคิดใหม่ที่กำลังถูกจับตามอง เพราะเป็นอีกทางเลือกหนึ่ง สำหรับการรักษามะเร็งนั่นเองครับ ผมได้เล่าถึงเทคโนโลยีดังกล่าวที่ผมได้ไปเห็นมาให้ท่านฟัง แต่ผมก็ยังเชื่อว่า ด้วยสังคมไทยเราที่ค่อนข้างจะเป็นสังคมที่มีแนวคิดว่าอุจจาระเป็นสิ่งปฏิกูล คงจะยังไม่สามารถยอมรับเทคโนโลยีนี้ได้ เพราะในสังคมไทยเรามอง เรื่องที่ชวน ‘อี๋’มีอยู่ไม่กี่เรื่องที่คนเรามักจะส่ายหน้าหนี และหนึ่งในนั้นก็คือ ‘อุจจาระ’ หรือของเสียที่เราพยายามกดชักโครกทิ้งให้เร็วที่สุดเท่าที่จะทำได้ แต่เชื่อไหมว่า ในขณะที่เรากำลังปิดจมูกวิ่งหนี นักวิจัยระดับหัวกะทิจากมหาวิทยาลัยชิงหัว (Tsinghua University) และห้องแล็บล้ำสมัยในเมืองฉางโจวที่ผมไปดูมา กลับกำลังจ้องมองมันด้วยสายตาเป็นประกาย ราวกับเจอขุมทรัพย์ทองคำ!

นี่ไม่ใช่เรื่องตลกในวงเหล้า แต่มันคือการปูทางสู่ราวกับว่ารับไม่ได้..





Thansettakij / 🏆 23. in TH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cancer Treatment New Concept Microbiome Gut Bacteria China

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