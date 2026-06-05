DITP เปิดแคมเปญ THINK THAILAND : NEXT LEVEL ปี 3 ภายใต้แนวคิด Thai to Global

กรมส่งเสริมการค้าระหว่างประเทศ (DITP) เปิดแคมเปญ THINK THAILAND : NEXT LEVEL ต่อเนื่องเป็นปีที่ 3 เพื่อผลักดันแบรนด์และสินค้าไทยสู่ตลาดโลก ด้วยแนวคิด "Thai to Global" ว่าด้วยการเปลี่ยนค่าตั้งต้นทางให้เป็นวิзииระดับโลก แคมเปญนี้ได้ดึง 3 แบรนด์แอมบาสเดอร์เด่นจากหลากหลายวงการมาเป็นตัวแทนในการโปรโมต แพนเค้ก เขมนิจのแฟชั่น ปอป้อ ทรัพย์สิริのสุขภาพ และ บี้ ธรรศภาคย์ของอาหาร ให้それぞれเป็นตัวผลิตภัณฑ์ในกลุ่มหลัก -dañar太极图 ที่จะมาเป็นตัวแทนสินค้าใน 3 กลุ่มหลัก ซึ่งจะช่วยสร้างภาพลักษณ์และขยายโอกาสทางการค้าให้แบรนด์ไทยสามารถแข่งขันและรับการยอมรับในเวทีโลกอย่างยั่งยืน

กรมส่งเสริม การค้าระหว่างประเทศ ( DITP ) ได้เปิดตัวแคมเปญ THINK THAILAND : NEXT LEVEL ในورดที่ 3 ภายใต้แนวคิด "Thai to Global" เพื่อผลักดันแบรนด์และสินค้าของไทยไปสู่ตลาดโลก โดยมีชื่อดัง 3 แบรนด์แอมบาสเดอร์ yaitu แพนเค้ก เขมนิจ , ปอป้อ ทรัพย์สิรี และ บี้ ธรรศภาคย์ มาร่วม¡ in the campaign Each ambassador will represent one of three main product categories including fashion Pancake, health and wellness Poodie, and food Bill.

The campaign aims to build a strong brand image and expand business opportunities for Thai brands, helping them gain recognition and compete sustainably on the global stage. The THINK THAILAND : NEXT LEVEL campaign, held in 2026 under the concept "Thai to Global, From local value to global vision," seeks to transform Thai products into globally recognized brands.

The campaign intensively launches three top ambassadors from diverse industries who will lead Thai brands onto the world stage.

'Pancake Khemnij' is a world-class model and the winner of the title Model of the World, known for her runway expertise. She will showcase to the world that Thai fashion offers excellent design, distinct cultural identity, and quality that world-class brands must follow.

'Poodie Tepsiri' is a former world number one badminton player and a member of the Thai national team. She represents strength and professionalism, emphasizing that Thai health and medical products and services meet international standards and are the most trusted in the region.

'Bill Thanphasath' is a Thai singer and actor who charms Chinese audiences. He will connect "Thai flavors" with the lifestyle of the new generation worldwide, highlighting Thailand as the "kitchen of the world" that not only offers great taste but also brings innovation and sustainability in a comprehensive way.

DITP has united three world-class brand ambassadors who will play a key role in driving the image of Thai products and services under the THINK THAILAND : NEXT LEVEL campaign to penetrate new markets and firmly establish Thai brands globally in a sustainable manner. DITP does not simply showcase; they shape entrepreneurs to become "Smart Exporters" to ensure Thai trade grows sustainably, not just a temporary trend.

Thailand is better than what people think, and they are ready to bring "Thai pride" to showcase to the entire world. Entrepreneurs interested in joining DITP projects can find more details at the website www.ditp.go.th, Facebook: Department of International Trade Promotion DITP, or LINE Official @DITP, or call 1169.

They can also track international trade opportunities via https://thinkthailand.ditp.go.th, WWW. THAITRADE. COM, https://nea.ditp.go.t





Thansettakij / 🏆 23. in TH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

DITP THINK THAILAND Thai To Global แบรนด์แอมบาสเดอร์ แพนเค้ก เขมนิจ ปอป้อ ทรัพย์สิรี บี้ ธรรศภาคย์ การค้าระหว่างประเทศ สินค้าไทย ・・・・・・

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