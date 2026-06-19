DITP เตรียม被试员 Pengusaha Thai untuk Tantangan Perdagangan Global Baru dengan 3 Poros: Green Economy, Data & AI

Komersial DITP memacu pengusaha Thailand siap menHadapi perubahan peraturan perdagangan global melalui peningkatan produk ramah lingkungan, pemanfaatan data serta AI, serta kekuatan kreatif untuk membuka pasar baru bernilai tinggi.

กรมส่งเสริมการค้าระหว่างประเทศ ( DITP ) ก้าวนำ签发 inbound trade promotion policies designed to uplift Thai entrepreneurs under three core axes: Green Economy, Data & AI, and Creative Power.

The aim is to generate a "Thailand Fever" that penetrates high-purchasing-power global markets, thereby enhancing long-term brand value and competitiveness. DITP emphasizes environmentally friendly products (Green) to meet the demands of a circular economy and align with evolving global trade standards.

It also leverages technology and AI for market data analysis, enabling Thai goods to reach global consumers with precision and speed. In a trade landscape that is "not as it used to be," Thai products must adapt to thrive.

New regulations are not meant to be merely followed; they require proactive transformation. DITP is committed to elevating the capacity of Thai entrepreneurs to keep pace with every megatrend.

The first thrust is sustainability through the green economy: upgrading Thai products to be eco-friendly and circular, thereby transcending stringent trade barriers and ascending to premium status desired worldwide. Undeniably, in today's fast-paced world, technology is essential for product development-specifically Data and AI-to accurately analyze markets and swiftly connect Thai goods to consumers globally.

To stand out, Thai products must harness creative power, blending cultural charm and storytelling to enhance brand value, differentiate from competitors, and shine on the international trade stage. All these elements constitute a strategy to spark "Thailand Fever" in new affluent markets, simultaneously strengthening Thai brands, boosting their worth, and securing long-term trust from trade partners.

As the world never stands still, Thai trade must move forward relentlessly





Thansettakij / 🏆 23. in TH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

DITP Kemerdekaan Pertanahan Ekonomi Hijau AI Kekuatan Kreatif Perdagangan Internasional Produk Thailand Pasar Global Ekonomi Sirkular

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ตลท.เปิดโผรายชื่อหุ้นเข้า SET50-SET100 ครึ่งปีหลัง 69 จับตาเม็ดเงินกองทุนไหลเข้าตลาดหลักทรัพย์ฯ ประกาศปรับรายชื่อหุ้นคำนวณดัชนีครึ่งปีหลัง 2569 ดัน BCP, MRDIYT, TFG และ THAI เข้า SET50 ขณะที่ THAI และ MRDIYT ติดโผหลายดัชนีสำคัญ...

Read more »

ไอคอนสยามนำผู้ประกอบการไทยร่วมงาน ‘Sawasdee Seoul Thai Festival 2026’ ในเกาหลีใต้เมืองสุขสยามและไอคอนคราฟต์ร่วมงาน ‘Sawasdee Seoul Thai Festival 2026’ ในเกาหลีใต้ เพื่อส่งเสริมสินค้าและวัฒนธรรมไทยสู่ตลาดโลก โดยเสนอแนวคิด ‘Thai Cuteness’ ผ่านงานคราฟต์จิ๋ว ขนมไทย และเปิดตัวของสะสม ‘กล่องจุ่มแมวไทย’ เพื่อเจาะตลาดคนรุ่นใหม่

Read more »

อ่านวิสัยทัศน์ ‘สมเกียรติ จันทรสีมา’ ผอ.สำนักข่าว Thai PBS กับภารกิจรักษาศรัทธาสื่อสาธารณะ ในวันที่อำนาจข่าวอยู่ในมือทุกคนสมเกียรติ จันทรสีมา ผู้อำนวยการสำนักข่าว Thai PBS คนล่าสุด เผยวิสัยทัศน์และภารกิจสำคัญในการนำพา Thai PBS ให้เป็น 'พื้นที่กลาง' และ 'หลักยึดด้านข้อเท็จจริง'

Read more »

JPMorgan มอง AI CAPEX ไปต่อ ลุ้นหนุนเศรษฐกิจโตแรง แซงค่าจ้าง เปิดทาง Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยAI กำลังเปลี่ยนโฉมภาคธุรกิจและครัวเรือนทั่วโลก แต่ความกังวลเรื่อง AI แย่งงานมนุษย์และทำลายโมเดลธุรกิจดั้งเดิมเป็นเรื่องจริงแค่ไหน?

Read more »

Thailand Content Market 2026 เวทีคอนเทนต์ไทย สู่เวทีโลกครั้งแรกกรมส่งเสริมการค้าระหว่างประเทศ (DITP) เตรียมจัดงาน Thailand Content Market 2026 งานแสดงสินค้าและเจรจาธุรกิจคอนเทนต์และอุตสาหกรรมสร้างสรรค์ครั้งแรกของไทย มุ่งผลักดันธุรกิจคอนเทนต์ไทยสู่ตลาดโลก ระหว่างวันที่ 20-22 กรกฎาคม 2569 ณ ศูนย์การประชุมแห่งชาติสิริกิติ์

Read more »

การสร้างกระแสไทยฟีเวอร์ - อันดับแรกสินค้าไทยต้องยกระดับสู่เศรษฐกิจสีเขียวและเทคโนโลยี AIDITP ส่งเสริมผู้ประกอบการไทยให้ตอบสนองกติกาการค้าระดับเมกะเทรนด์ด้วยสินค้าอีโคเฟรนด์และเทคโนโลยีข้อมูล การเล่าเรื่องเชิงวัฒนธรรมเพิ่มมูลค่าและความโดดเด่นในตลาดโลก

Read more »