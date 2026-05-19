Donald Trump threatens US attack on Iran if peace talks don't progress

US President Donald Trump has warned that the US may launch another attack on Iran, if the nuclear talks do not reach a conclusion. Trump said that he was close to ordering a strike against Iran, just one hour before pulling the trigger in order to prevent a military response from Iran.

โดนัลด์ ทรัมป์เผยสหรัฐฯ อาจกลับมาโจมตีอิหร่านอีกครั้ง หากการเจรจาสันติภาพไม่คืบหน้า ท่ามกลางแรงกดดันด้านพลังงานและการเมืองภายในประเทศ ประธานาธิบดี โดนัลด์ ทรัมป์ เปิดเผยว่า สหรัฐอเมริกา อาจจำเป็นต้องเปิดปฏิบัติการโจมตี อิหร่าน อีกครั้ง หากการเจรจายุติสงครามไม่สามารถบรรลุข้อตกลงได้ โดยระบุว่าเขาเคยเข้าใกล้การตัดสินใจสั่งโจมตีภายในเวลาเพียงหนึ่งชั่วโมง ก่อนจะชะลอแผนดังกล่าวออกไปผู้นำสหรัฐฯ ให้สัมภาษณ์ที่ทำเนียบขาวว่า รัฐบาลเตหะรานกำลัง ‘ร้องขอข้อตกลง’ และเตือนว่าหากยังไม่มีความคืบหน้าในการเจรจา การโจมตีครั้งใหม่อาจเกิดขึ้นภายในไม่กี่วันข้างหน้.

โดนัลด์ ทรัมป์เผยสหรัฐฯ อาจกลับมาโจมตีอิหร่านอีกครั้ง หากการเจรจาสันติภาพไม่คืบหน้า ท่ามกลางแรงกดดันด้านพลังงานและการเมืองภายในประเทศ ประธานาธิบดี โดนัลด์ ทรัมป์ เปิดเผยว่า สหรัฐอเมริกา อาจจำเป็นต้องเปิดปฏิบัติการโจมตี อิหร่าน อีกครั้ง หากการเจรจายุติสงครามไม่สามารถบรรลุข้อตกลงได้ โดยระบุว่าเขาเคยเข้าใกล้การตัดสินใจสั่งโจมตีภายในเวลาเพียงหนึ่งชั่วโมง ก่อนจะชะลอแผนดังกล่าวออกไปผู้นำสหรัฐฯ ให้สัมภาษณ์ที่ทำเนียบขาวว่า รัฐบาลเตหะรานกำลัง ‘ร้องขอข้อตกลง’ และเตือนว่าหากยังไม่มีความคืบหน้าในการเจรจา การโจมตีครั้งใหม่อาจเกิดขึ้นภายในไม่กี่วันข้างหน้





PostToday / 🏆 50. in TH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran US Attack Donald Trump Nuclear Talks

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Market outlook: After U.S.-Iran tensions persist, commodity prices on the rise, bond yields increasing, volatility in stock marketIn the context of increasing tensions between the U.S. and Iran and ongoing geopolitical uncertainty in the oil market, global stock markets are expected to enter a bear market.

Read more »

ประธานคณะกรรมาธิการการเกษตรฯ ส่งจดหมายเรียกร้องให้แต่งตั้ง CFTC อีก 4 ตำแหน่งประธานคณะกรรมาธิการการเกษตรแห่งสภาผู้แทนราษฎรสหรัฐฯ Glenn Thompson ส่งจดหมายให้รัฐบาล Donald Trump เร่งแต่งตั้งคณะกรรมาธิการ CFTC อีก 4 ตำแหน่ง เพื่อรองรับภารกิจใหม่ในการกำกับดูแลตลาดคริปโตของประเทศหลังกฎหมาย CLARITY Act ได้ผ่านวุฒิสภา

Read more »

Bitcoin Prices Plunge Amid Trump's Iran Tweet, Other Risky Assets DeclineBitcoin prices experienced a significant drop on Sunday night, falling by 2.4% to $76,500, marking the lowest level since April 30. The selling pressure was triggered by a tweet from US President Donald Trump warning Iran. Other risky assets, such as oil prices and the US stock market, also experienced declines. The Bitcoin Volatility Index (BVIV) increased to 42% from 40% on May 9, indicating a more volatile market. The MOVE index, which tracks the volatility of US Treasury bonds, surged by 14% on Friday, the highest increase since March. The rise in volatility in the bond market may push the Bitcoin Volatility Index higher, indicating growing fear and uncertainty in the market.

Read more »

Mar-A-Lago Standoff, Iran-US Tensions, China's Role?The article delves into a tense standoff between the US and Iran, specifically at Mar-A-Lago in Florida. It also explores the potential for a war between the two countries and the role of China, a long-time ally of Iran and a major global power.

Read more »

TRUMP halts Iran attack plan after Arab leaders' request for ceasefire, oil prices drop 2%US President Donald Trump has cancelled a planned attack on Iran after receiving a request for ceasefire from Arab leaders, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Qatar. Oil prices have dropped by 2%.

Read more »

US Government Prepares to 'Decentralize' Stock Trading Through TokenThe U.S. government under President Donald Trump is preparing to allow the immediate buying and selling of stocks in the form of tokens through decentralized platforms, while bypassing traditional stock exchanges.

Read more »