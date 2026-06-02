Decline in Search Statistics Reflects Shift in Market Dynamics

The decline in search statistics for cryptocurrencies indicates a decrease in the interest of individual investors as short-term profit seekers. However, the current market structure is supported by funds and financial institutions, causing a quiet period in Google Trends that does not lead to a violent market crash. The inconsistency between market behavior and interest suggests a shift in market dynamics from individual investors to institutional investors.

The decline in search statistics reflects the declining interest of individual investors as short-term profit seekers, but due to the current market structure, funds and financial institutions are actively supporting the market, causing a quiet period in Google Trends that does not lead to a violent market crash like the past cycle.

Statistics from Google Trends, which measures the interest of individual investors worldwide, show that the search index for cryptocurrencies has been stable at around 26-32 since the beginning of the year until May 2026, down from the peak of 100 in August 2025.

The Crypto Fear and Greed index also dropped to 5 in February, the lowest level since the collapse of the Terra-LUNA network in 2022, before rising to around 28 in late May, still reflecting the fear and decline of individual investors. The most interesting phenomenon in the current cycle is the inconsistency between market behavior and interest.

In the past, such as in 2017 or 2021, search volume on Google soared to new heights along with the peak of new high prices for cryptocurrencies, and immediately crashed when the market entered a downturn. However, in 2026, this pattern has been shattered, as the Bitcoin price, which is still above the lowest point in the bear market, has seen a significant decline in search volume compared to the lowest point in the market.

The first explanation is the maturation thesis, which suggests that cryptocurrencies have become familiar and less exciting, and individual investors are now more interested in other assets.

The second explanation is the retail rotation thesis, which suggests that individual investors who were once active in the cryptocurrency market in 2021 have shifted their attention and capital to other sectors such as AI and semiconductors, such as Nvidia.

The third explanation is the institutional-driven thesis, which is the most important structural factor, as the cryptocurrency market is no longer driven by the emotions and buying power of individual investors, but by the inflow and outflow of institutional funds, ETF holdings, and government purchases.

Despite the recent outflow of over $2.26 billion from Bitcoin Spot ETF funds and the decline in the number of institutional Bitcoin purchases, the Bitcoin price has been able to maintain a range of 74,000 to 80,000 dollars due to the support of institutional funds.

In my opinion, the decline in search volume on Google Trends does not mean that the cryptocurrency market is about to die, but rather indicates a transition from the 'individual investor-driven market' to the 'institutional-driven market' in full swing.

The fact that the Bitcoin price can still hold up in the face of a quiet period of individual investors suggests that the market has become more stable, with less volatility, but also means that the opportunity to see a repeat of the Altseason or a surge in altcoins is less likely.





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Google Trends Decline In Search Statistics Individual Investors Institutional Investors Altseason Altcoins Bitcoin Market Dynamics Stable Market Volatility

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