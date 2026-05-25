DeFi Security Alert: $3.2 Million Heist from Safe Wallet Triggers Concerns

The incident, which involved a multi-signature wallet, highlights the potential vulnerabilities in DeFi protocols that rely on external modules for additional functionality. The affected wallet, Safe, was a popular multi-signature wallet in the DeFi space, allowing users to connect external modules to expand its capabilities. However, the modules were developed and maintained by third-party developers, leaving the security of the modules in the hands of external parties. The incident resulted in a loss of approximately $3 million in assets, primarily from a single external module connected to the Safe wallet.

ข่าวการถูกเจาะระบบมูลค่า $3.2 ล้านเป็นสัญญาณด้านลบต่อความเชื่อมั่นของนักลงทุนใน DeFi แม้ระบบหลักจะไม่ได้รับผลกระทบ แต่เหตุการณ์ลักษณะนี้มักทำให้ผู้ใช้งานระมัดระวังและอาจชะลอการเข้าใช้โปรโตคอลที่เกี่ยวข้องในระยะสั้นโปรเจกต์ Squid และ Safe Labs ได้ออกมายืนยันว่าเหตุการณ์ที่ทำให้เงินราว $3.

2 ล้านถูกดูดออกจากกระเป๋า Safe นั้นมีสาเหตุมาจากโมดูล Safe ของบุคคลที่สาม ไม่ใช่ช่องโหว่ในระบบหลักของทั้งสองโปรเจกต์ Squid ระบุชัดเจนว่าโครงสร้างพื้นฐานหลักของตนเองไม่ได้รับผลกระทบจากเหตุการณ์ดังกล่าว โดยมูลค่าความเสียหายรวมอยู่ที่ประมาณ $3 ล้านดอลลาร์ที่ถูกดึงออกจากกระเป๋า Safe ผ่านโมดูลภายนอกที่เชื่อมต่ออยู่กับระบบSafe (เดิมชื่อ Gnosis Safe) เป็นกระเป๋าแบบ multi-signature ที่ได้รับความนิยมสูงในวงการ DeFi โดยรองรับการเชื่อมต่อกับโมดูลภายนอกเพื่อขยายความสามารถในการทำงาน อย่างไรก็ตาม โมดูลเหล่านี้ถูกพัฒนาและดูแลโดยบุคคลที่สาม ซึ่งหมายความว่าความปลอดภัยของโมดูลนั้นไม่ได้อยู่ในการควบคุมโดยตรงของทีม Safe Labs เหตุการณ์ครั้งนี้แสดงให้เห็นว่าแม้โปรโตคอลหลักจะผ่านการตรวจสอบและมีความปลอดภัยสูง แต่ส่วนเสริมที่เชื่อมต่อจากภายนอกอาจกลายเป็นจุดอ่อนให้ผู้ไม่หวังดีใช้เป็นช่องทางโจมตีได้ Squid ซึ่งเป็นโปรโตคอล cross-chain routing ที่ช่วยให้ผู้ใช้สามารถแลกเปลี่ยนสินทรัพย์ข้ามบล็อกเชนได้ ได้เน้นย้ำว่าฟังก์ชันการทำงานหลักของตนเองยังคงปลอดภัย ทีมงานกำลังตรวจสอบรายละเอียดของเหตุการณ์เพื่อหาแนวทางป้องกันในอนาค





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Defi Security Vulnerability Multi-Signature Wallet External Modules Safe Wallet $3.2 Million Heist

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