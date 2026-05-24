DeepSeek cuts AI model prices by 75% amid intense competition and Huawei's chip pressure

In response to intense competition and pressure from Huawei's Ascend chip, China-based DeepSeek AI Enterprise has announced a significant price cut for its AI model V4-Pro, reducing the cost by up to 75%. This price reduction can potentially increase its market share and further escalate the competition within the financially competitive AI market.

DeepSeek AI Enterprise from China announces a 75% cut in prices for DeepSeek V4-Pro model, reflecting the intense competition and pressure from Huawei's Ascend chip.

The price reduction of DeepSeek V4-Pro's API use services will be lowered from 0.1-24 CNY (one million tokens) to 0.025-6 CNY, depending on the usage. The CNY, meaning character (or token), is a unit of text data commonly used in AI processing.

The price reduction makes DeepSeek one of the most affordable AI players in the market, potentially putting pressure on technology companies both domestically and internationally competing in terms of costs and AI model efficiency.

However, DeepSeek declined to directly say if the price reduction was related to Huawei's Ascend 950 chip manufacturing and distribution, although the company previously stated that the V4-Pro model had high expenses due to high-end computing constraints in September.

DeepSeek also disclosed earlier that the V4-Pro model had a high price compared to the V4 Flash model with lower efficiency, possibly due to high-end computing constraints. Last month, DeepSeek introduced the V4 model and stated that the deep-optimized model V4-Pro is more expensive than the shallow model V4 Flash by up to 12 times, due to the limitation of high-end computing resources





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AI Tech Deepseek AI Model V4-Pro Price Reduction Intense Competition Headquarters Pressure Huawei's Chip

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