CURIOOkids Announces Participation in Alpha Skills Summit 2026 and Unveils Growth Strategy

CURIOOkids, a leading school for future skills, will be participating in the Alpha Skills Summit 2026, showcasing its 'Learning Future' concept and interactive experiences. The school also unveils its growth strategy, aiming to expand its market share in Thailand and invest in new branches. CURIOOkids' 'Model of Education Future Skills' focuses on developing essential skills such as communication, entrepreneurship, technology, and creative design to prepare children for the future.

CURIOOkids, a leading school for future skills , announces its participation in the Alpha Skills Summit 2026 .

The school, known for its innovative approach to education, will showcase its 'Learning Future' concept through interactive experiences and activities that empower children to think, experiment, and communicate confidently. CURIOOkids also unveils its growth strategy, aiming to expand its market share in Thailand by investing in new branches and aiming for a 200% growth rate.

The school's 'Model of Education Future Skills' focuses on developing essential skills such as communication, entrepreneurship, technology, and creative design to prepare children for the future. CURIOOkids' success is attributed to its collaborative approach with parents, who serve as co-learners, designing personalized learning experiences.

The school also employs project-based learning and inquiry-based approaches to engage children in real-world experiences, critical thinking, and self-expression. CURIOOkids' mission is to foster future-ready children with a strong foundation in knowledge, soft skills, and life skills, enabling them to thrive in the rapidly changing world





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Curiookids Alpha Skills Summit 2026 Learning Future Model Of Education Future Skills Project-Based Learning Inquiry Approach Future-Ready Children Knowledge Soft Skills Life Skills Collaborative Approach Personalized Learning Experiences Real-World Experiences Critical Thinking Self-Expression Investment In New Branches Growth Strategy Future Skills Future-Ready Children Collaborative Approach Personalized Learning Experiences Real-World Experiences Critical Thinking Self-Expression Investment In New Branches Growth Strategy Future Skills Future-Ready Children Collaborative Approach Personalized Learning Experiences Real-World Experiences Critical Thinking Self-Expression Investment In New Branches Growth Strategy Future Skills Future-Ready Children Collaborative Approach Personalized Learning Experiences Real-World Experiences Critical Thinking Self-Expression Investment In New Branches Growth Strategy Future Skills Future-Ready Children Collaborative Approach Personalized Learning Experiences Real-World Experiences Critical Thinking Self-Expression Investment In New Branches Growth Strategy Future Skills Future-Ready Children Collaborative Approach Personalized Learning Experiences Real-World Experiences Critical Thinking Self-Expression Investment In New Branches Growth Strategy Future Skills Future-Ready Children Collaborative Approach Personalized Learning Experiences Real-World Experiences Critical Thinking Self-Expression Investment In New Branches Growth Strategy Future Skills Future-Ready Children Collaborative Approach Personalized Learning Experiences Real-World Experiences Critical Thinking Self-Expression Investment In New Branches Growth Strategy Future Skills Future-Ready Children Collaborative Approach Personalized Learning Experiences Real-World Experiences Critical Thinking Self-Expression Investment In New Branches Growth Strategy Future Skills Future-Ready Children Collaborative Approach Personalized Learning Experiences Real-World Experiences Critical Thinking Self-Expression Investment In New Branches Growth Strategy Future Skills Future-Ready Children Collaborative Approach Personalized Learning Experiences Real-World Experiences Critical Thinking Self-Expression Investment In New Branches Growth Strategy Future Skills Future-Ready Children Collaborative Approach Personalized Learning Experiences Real-World Experiences Critical Thinking Self-Expression Investment In New Branches Growth Strategy

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