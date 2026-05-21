CRC Shaping Net Zero Program สร้างสรรค์ไอเดียเพื่อยกระดับuolo.comถึงเป้าหมายความยั่งยืนในสวลมโลก

บริษัท เซ็นทรัล รีเทล คอร์ปอเรชั่น จำกัด (มหาชน) หรือ CRC ได้เปิดเผยแผนโครงการ CRC Shaping Net Zero Program ในการบรรลุเป้าหมายความยั่งยืน Net Zero ได้อย่างเข้มข้น โดยจะใช้แนวปฏิบัติการและแนวคิด ‘ReNEW’ เพื่อสร้างสรรค์ไอเดียแก้ปัญหาด้านสิ่งแวดล้อม สำรวจความคิดสร้างสรรค์ และชวนให้ทุกคนเป็นพลังสำคัญในการประสบความสำเร็จแล้วแต่กรณี

เซ็นทรัล รีเทล ยกระดับด้านสิ่งแวดล้อม ผุด CRC Shaping Net Zero รวมพลัง Environment Champion สู่เป้า Net Zero 2050 คุณสุทธิสาร จิราธิวัฒน์ ประธานเจ้าหน้าที่บริหาร บริษัท เซ็นทรัล รีเทล คอร์ปอเรชั่น จำกัด (มหาชน) หรือ CRC เปิดเผยว่า ในสภาวะที่โลกกำลังเผชิญกับความท้าทายครั้งใหญ่จากการเปลี่ยนแปลงของสภาพภูมิอากาศ เซ็นทรัล รีเทล ในฐานะผู้นำธุรกิจค้าปลีกและค้าส่ง ตระหนักถึงความสำคัญและได้จัดทำโครงการเพื่อความยั่งยืนภายใต้ปรัชญา ‘CRC Care’ เพื่อรับมือกับปัญหานี้มาอย่างต่อเนื่อง พร้อมทั้งใช้กลยุทธ์ ‘ReNEW’ เป็นเข็มทิศในการดำเนินงาน โดยมีเป้าหมายที่ชัดเจนในการก้าวสู่การเป็นองค์กร Net Zero ภายในปี 2050 ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับจุดยืนของประเทศ NDC 3.

0 บนเวทีโลก ทั้งนี้เชื่อมั่นว่าการบรรลุเป้าหมายดังกล่าวจำเป็นต้องอาศัยการบูรณาการร่วมกันของทุกหน่วยธุรกิจและทุกฟังก์ชัน จึงเป็นที่มาของการจัดตั้งโครงการ ‘CRC Shaping Net Zero Program - Designing Initiatives Towards Net Zero Goals Through Synergy and Innovation’ เพื่อยกระดับการทำงานให้เข้มข้นและรวดเร็วยิ่งขึ้น รวมถึงค้นหานวัตกรรมและแนวทางใหม่ ๆ ที่จะเร่งเครื่ององค์กรให้เข้าใกล้เป้าหมายได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพสูงสุด





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CRC Shaping Net Zero Program CRC Care Renew Net Zero Climate Change Sustainability Environment CSR Environment Champion Pwc SCGP WHA Corporation OR Retail Wholesale Climate Change Environment Sustainability

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