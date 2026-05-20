CPF Showcase Food Innovation and Space Food Standard at THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2026

CPF, the CPF Group, is set to showcase its innovative food solutions at the upcoming THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2026, focusing on the theme of ‘FOOD INNOVATION FOR WELLNESS’.

CPF ชวนเปิดโลกนวัตกรรมอาหารแห่งอนาคต ในงาน THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2026 CPF เตรียมยกทัพนวัตกรรมอาหารเพื่อสุขภาพ ร่วมจัดแสดงในงาน THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2026 ภายใต้แนวคิด ‘FOOD INNOVATION FOR WELLNESS’ ผ่านการหลอมรวมโลกอาหาร เทคโนโลยี และไลฟ์สไตล์เข้าด้วยกันอย่างลงตัว พร้อมไฮไลต์ ‘3D SPACE LANDMARK – THE FIRST AT THAIFEX’ ภารกิจอวกาศเสมือนจริงครั้งแรกในงาน ในรูปแบบ Interactive Experience ให้ผู้เข้าชมได้ร่วมสัมผัสอาหารแห่งอนาคต เพื่อคุณภาพชีวิตที่ดีอย่างยั่งยืน อีกหนึ่งไฮไลต์สำคัญ คือ ‘ไส้กรอกข้าวกะเพราไก่ ซีพี เพลย์’ คว้ารางวัล WINNER จากเวที THAIFEX – ANUGA TASTE INNOVATION SHOW 2026 ที่ต่อยอดจาก ‘กะเพราไก่ไทย’ เมนูที่ได้รับคัดเลือกสู่ภารกิจอวกาศ Axiom Mission 4 สะท้อนศักยภาพอาหารไทยและมาตรฐานความปลอดภัยอาหารระดับอวกาศ ( Space Food Standard ) ของ CPF บนเวทีโล.

CPF ชวนเปิดโลกนวัตกรรมอาหารแห่งอนาคต ในงาน THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2026 CPF เตรียมยกทัพนวัตกรรมอาหารเพื่อสุขภาพ ร่วมจัดแสดงในงาน THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2026 ภายใต้แนวคิด ‘FOOD INNOVATION FOR WELLNESS’ ผ่านการหลอมรวมโลกอาหาร เทคโนโลยี และไลฟ์สไตล์เข้าด้วยกันอย่างลงตัว พร้อมไฮไลต์ ‘3D SPACE LANDMARK – THE FIRST AT THAIFEX’ ภารกิจอวกาศเสมือนจริงครั้งแรกในงาน ในรูปแบบ Interactive Experience ให้ผู้เข้าชมได้ร่วมสัมผัสอาหารแห่งอนาคต เพื่อคุณภาพชีวิตที่ดีอย่างยั่งยืน อีกหนึ่งไฮไลต์สำคัญ คือ ‘ไส้กรอกข้าวกะเพราไก่ ซีพี เพลย์’ คว้ารางวัล WINNER จากเวที THAIFEX – ANUGA TASTE INNOVATION SHOW 2026 ที่ต่อยอดจาก ‘กะเพราไก่ไทย’ เมนูที่ได้รับคัดเลือกสู่ภารกิจอวกาศ Axiom Mission 4 สะท้อนศักยภาพอาหารไทยและมาตรฐานความปลอดภัยอาหารระดับอวกาศ (Space Food Standard) ของ CPF บนเวทีโล





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