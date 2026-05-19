CFTC sues Minnesota to block new state law on prediction markets

The CFTC has sued Minnesota to block a new state law that would make operating or assisting prediction markets a criminal felony. The law, which is incorporated in the Safety and Security bill (SF 4760), was passed by the Minnesota State Legislature with a 100-32 vote on May 12 and by the Minnesota Senate with a 57-9 vote on May 13 before being signed by the governor. The law prohibits prediction markets related to sports, elections, weather, crises, government operations, legal cases, and mass fatalities. It also expands criminal liability to service providers and technology intermediaries involved in processing payments, location data, or data collection for transactions. This case is significant because it challenges the authority of the CFTC over blockchain-based prediction markets and the ability of states to regulate financial products approved at the federal level.

คณะกรรมการซื้อขายสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์ล่วงหน้าสหรัฐฯ ( CFTC ) ยื่นฟ้องรัฐมินนิโซตาเพื่อขอคำสั่งคุ้มครองชั่วคราว ระงับกฎหมายใหม่ที่จะทำให้การดำเนินการหรือช่วยเหลือตลาด Prediction Market กลายเป็นความผิดทางอาญา กฎหมายของมินนิโซตาลงนามโดยผู้ว่าการ Tim Walz เมื่อวันที่ 18 พ.

ค. 2569 มีกำหนดบังคับใช้วันที่ 1 ส.

ค. 2569 และถูก CFTC ระบุว่าเป็น ‘การห้าม Prediction Market อย่างสมบูรณ์ครั้งแรกในสหรัฐฯ’ การที่ CFTC ยืนหยัดปกป้อง Prediction Market ในระดับสหพันธ์เป็นสัญญาณบวกต่อแพลตฟอร์มอนุพันธ์และ Prediction Market แบบกระจายศูนย์ที่เชื่อมโยงกับคริปโต หากศาลสนับสนุนจุดยืนของ CFTC อาจเปิดทางให้แพลตฟอร์มอย่าง Polymarket ขยายตัวได้อย่างมั่นคงยิ่งขึ้น แต่ผลกระทบต่อราคาในทันทียังมีจำกัดประธาน CFTC Michael S. Selig ออกแถลงการณ์ยืนยันว่ากฎหมายมินนิโซตา ‘เปลี่ยนผู้ดำเนินการและผู้เข้าร่วม Prediction Market ที่ถูกกฎหมายให้กลายเป็นอาชญากรในชั่วข้ามคืน’ และอาจสร้างความเสียหายต่อเกษตกรในมินนิโซตาที่พึ่งพาผลิตภัณฑ์ป้องกันความเสี่ยงด้านสภาพอากาศและพืชผล CFTC ยังระบุว่านี่คือ ‘การห้าม Prediction Market อย่างสมบูรณ์ครั้งแรกในสหรัฐฯ’ และเป็น ‘การเคลื่อนไหวก้าวร้าวที่สุดของรัฐใดในการปิดกั้นตลาดที่อยู่ภายใต้การกำกับดูแลของ CFTC





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Prediction Markets CFTC Minnesota State Legislature Blockchain Financial Regulation Legislative Action

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