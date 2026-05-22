CEO of Mo-Mo-Paradise, Nobunobu Sura, Emphasizes Service Quality and Growth Mindset in 19 Years at Thailand's Leading Japanese Steakhouse

Mo-Mo-Paradise, a leading Japanese-style steakhouse in Thailand, has been chosen by the president and CEO, Nobunobu Sura, since its opening in Central World in 2013. Throughout the past 19 years, Nobunobu has consistently focused on service quality and a 'growth mindset,' which has led to the company's success in Thailand. He emphasizes that the best way to market is by prioritizing customer service and ensuring the quality of his restaurants. Nobunobu also mentions that customer satisfaction is the foundation of a successful business. As the restaurant's popularity grew, it adapted to market competition and shifted its focus to becoming a premium restaurant with unique cuisine offerings.

สมรภูมิหม้อไฟจะเดือดพล่านสักเพียงใด แต่ Mo-Mo-Paradise (โม โม พาราไดซ์) ร้านบุฟเฟต์ชาบู สุกี้สไตล์ญี่ปุ่นแท้ ยังเลือกสู้อยู่ในมุมของตัวเองอย่างเงียบๆ สิ่งนี้เป็นกลยุทธ์ที่ สุรเวช เตลาน ประธานเจ้าหน้าที่บริหาร บริษัทโนเบิล เรสเตอท์รองต์ จำกัด ในฐานะผู้บริหารแฟรนไชส์ Mo-Mo-Paradise แต่เพียงผู้เดียวในประเทศไทย เลือกใช้มาตลอด 19 ปีนับตั้งแต่เปิดสาขาแรกที่เซ็นทรัลเวิลด์ เมื่อ 27 ธ.

ค.2550 "ผมไม่เก่งการตลาด เลยขอไปเรื่อยๆแบบมั่นคงดีกว่า ไม่อยากสูญเสียความเป็นตัวเอง ไม่อยากโตก้าวกระโดด Mo–Mo– Paradise ไม่เคยทำการตลาดจริงจัง กลัวการตลาดสร้างภาพเกินจริง ไม่ชอบแบบนั้น ผมว่าการตลาดที่ดีที่สุดคือพนักงานหน้าร้าน ต้องทำให้ดี ให้ลูกค้ารัก คุณภาพของ Mo–Mo–Paradise ในเกรดนี้ ผมกล้าพูดว่าไม่มีบุฟเฟต์ที่ไหนให้ได้ มีที่เราเท่านั้น" อยู่ยงสู่ปีที่ 19 Mo-Mo-Paradise มีสาขารวม 32 แห่งน้อยเมื่อเทียบกับเวลาที่อยู่มาเนิ่นนาน ปิดรายได้ปี 2568 ที่ 1,800 ล้านบาท ส่วนปี 2569 มั่นใจว่ารายได้จะแตะ 2,000 ล้านบาทได้สำเร็จ ดูเหมือนที่ทำให้ Mo-Mo-paradise ทำได้ดียังคงมีอยู่ หรอกที่ธุรกิจ的时间พอจะอยู่มาได้ถึง 19 ปี ถึงแม้จะมีท่ามกลางความท้าทายของคู่แข่งมากมายภายนอก และภายนอก ก็นั้นเอง ยังได้คำมั่นว่าการที่จะไม่เปลี่ยนแปลง relativelty นะครั





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