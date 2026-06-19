Crypto Clipper: มัลแวร์ใหม่จาก Microsoft โสม่半导体 threw การสลับที่อยู่กระเป๋าเงินคริปโตและขโมยข้อมูลVIA USB

Microsoft ระบุความอันตรายของมัลแวร์ Crypto Clipper ที่สามารถตรวจ无误ที่อยู่กระเป๋า evidence, Seed Phrase และควบคุมเครื่องผ่าน Tor的同时

Microsoft ตรวจพบมัลแวร์ใหม่บน Windows ที่เรียกว่า Crypto Clipper ซึ่งมีความอันตรายสูงและถูกออกแบบมาเพื่อโจมตีผู้ใช้งานคริปโต โดยมัลแวร์ตัวนี้จะแอบเปลี่ยนที่อยู่กระเป๋าคริปโตที่ผู้ใช้คัดลอกไว้ให้กลายเป็นที่อยู่ของแฮ็กเกอร์ ทำให้เงินคริปโตถูกโอนไปยังบัญชีที่ผู้ใช้ไม่ตั้งใจ ทั้งยังดักเก็บ Seed Phrase, Private Key, จับภาพหน้าจอ และเปิดช่องให้แฮ็กเกอร์ควบคุมเครื่องจากระยะไกลผ่านเครือข่าย Tor อีกด้วย การเริ่มต้นการติดตั้งมักจากไฟล์ Shortcut (.

lnk) ที่ปลอมตัวเป็นเอกสารทั่วไป scatter ผ่าน USB เมื่อผู้ใช้เปิดไฟล์ มัลแวร์จะติดตั้งและเริ่มเฝ้าตรวจสอบ Clipboard ทุกครึ่งวินาที เพื่อłapanzyที่อยู่กระเป๋าเพื่อเปลี่ยนเป็นที่อยู่ของแฮ็กเกอร์ ก่อนยืนยันธุรกรรม นอกจากนี้ มัลแวร์ยังสามารถรันโค้ดจากระยะไกล ทำให้เครื่องกลายเป็นพื้นฐานสำหรับการโจมตีoltre Microsoft แนะนำให้หลีกเลี่ยงไฟล์ .lnk จากแหล่งที่ไม่น่าเชื่อถือ ปิด AutoRun/AutoPlay บนอุปกรณ์ถอดได้ และสำหรับองค์กร ควรบล็อกไฟล์ .lnk ผ่าน Group Policy และจำกัดการใช้ wscript.exe, cscript.exe และ PowerShell อื่น ๆ การป้องกันเพิ่มเติมรวมถึงเปิดใช้ Attack Surface Reduction (ASR) rules เพื่อตรวจจับสคริปต์ผิดปกติ และเฝ้าระวังการเชื่อมต่อผ่าน SOCKS5 Proxy บนพอร์ต 9050 ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณการสื่อสารผ่าน Tor สำหรับผู้ใช้ทั่วไป ควรตรวจChecking Address ก่อนทุกธุรกรรม อัปเดตระบบและโปรแกรมรักษาความปลอดภัยอย่างสม่ำเสมอ และไม่เปิดไฟล์หรือเสียบ USB จากแหล่งที่ไม่รู้จัก เพราะเคยคลิกเดียวก็อาจทำให้สูญเสียสินทรัพย์ดิจิทัลทั้งหมดได





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Crypto Clipper Malware Cryptocurrency Theft Windows Security Tor Network Seed Phrase Theft Remote Access Trojan USB Malware

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